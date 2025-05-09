Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, May 9, 2025
Friday, 9 May 2025, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: ZA Miner
ZA Miner Expands Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy Infrastructure and Increased Global Adoption

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ZA Miner has announced enhancements to its cloud mining platform, reinforcing its commitment to operational transparency, regulatory compliance, and sustainability. Recognized by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, related link: https://tinyurl.com/yc467tak), ZA Miner operates within a regulated framework designed to provide users with a stable and secure digital asset mining experience. The platform utilizes energy-efficient GPUs from manufacturers such as NVIDIA and AMD to improve output while managing power consumption.

As part of the platform rollout, new users receive a $100 trial credit, which can be applied to explore the platform's mining capabilities without initial investment. This initiative aims to provide broader access to individuals interested in participating in digital asset mining.

Clean Energy and Security Emphasized in Platform Operations

As part of its infrastructure expansion, ZA Miner reports increased use of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, to support its operations. The integration of environmental sustainability measures aligns with broader industry efforts to reduce the carbon impact of digital asset mining.

Security features on the platform include systems from McAfee® SECURE, Cloudflare®, and offline cold storage protocols. These are aimed at enhancing user protection while enabling around-the-clock access to mining performance data.

Platform Structure and Tiered Services

ZA Miner offers a selection of cloud mining contracts ranging in size and duration, starting at $100 and extending up to $261,000. These contract tiers are designed to support a variety of user profiles, from individual participants to institutional users.

Platform features include:

  • Remote access to mining without requiring hardware
  • Daily earnings distributions in BTC, USDT, or LTC
  • Automated mining operations and a user-focused interface

Each contract level includes clearly defined terms and associated benefits. ZA Miner reports that participants can choose among multiple configurations based on engagement preferences

User Engagement and Affiliate Participation

ZA Miner also provides a multi-tiered affiliate program that allows users to refer others and receive commissions based on platform activity. The referral structure is designed across three levels, with participating users receiving incremental rewards from both direct and indirect referrals. This component serves as an additional avenue for platform interaction and network growth.

The platform's VIP membership model offers scaled benefits based on cumulative investment levels. As participants meet certain thresholds, they are automatically advanced to higher VIP tiers, which provide proportionate increases in available contract benefits. For example, users at the VIP 1 level may receive entry-tier bonuses, while those at the VIP 10 level have access to higher-tier incentives.

About ZA Miner

Founded in 2020, ZA Miner is a cloud mining platform designed to facilitate access to digital asset mining without requiring users to manage physical infrastructure. The platform integrates renewable energy sources and complies with established financial standards to support a secure and legally recognized operating environment. ZA Miner's one-click mining interface and flexible service tiers allow individuals and institutions around the world to participate in cryptocurrency mining through a streamlined, automated process. Users can register, initiate mining with a single action, and access a secure and efficient platform designed to support a wide range of participation goals.

Social Links
X: https://x.com/ZaMining
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Zaminers

Media contact
Brand: ZA Miner
Contact: Media team
Website: https://www.zaminer.com




Source: ZA Miner

