

HONG KONG, May 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) today announced its unaudited first quarter financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). The Group reported revenue of HK$1,071.9 million for the Reporting Period, representing an increase of 11.3% from HK$963.0 million of the corresponding period of 2024. Gross profit increased by 8.5% year-on-year to HK$376.1 million, driven by a growth in sales volume. The gross profit margin was 35.1%. Profit attributable to owners of the Company dropped by 6.7% year-on-year to HK$110.0 million, while Adjusted EBITDA grew by 9.2% year-on-year to HK$201.5 million. Revenue from Hong Kong and other regions operations increased by 15.2% due to the steady performance of the noodles business across all regions, as well as the regaining and consolidation of the non-noodles businesses in Korea and Australia. As for the Mainland China operations, revenue increased by 9.1% due to the Group’s efforts to expand sales in the inland areas and the continued upward momentum in Mainland China. Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “The growth momentum has continued from the second half of 2024 into the first quarter of this year, with steady performance across the regions we are operating. Sales have been particularly strong in our core noodles business and in Mainland China. Furthermore, the Group’s expansion into overseas markets has enhanced our adaptability and resilience, strengthening its competitive advantage and consistently delivering value to customers and shareholders.” About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Mainland China, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles ”, “Demae Iccho ”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum ” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Mainland China market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets. Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Consumer Staples Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.





