

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), an ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, today announced that it has successfully built and equipped 12 digital classrooms under its Connectivity For Communities (CFC) programme, a regional corporate responsibility initiative aimed at providing access to connectivity for students in underserved communities across Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Since launching the programme just over a year ago, the company has built digital classrooms in these twelve schools, complete with access to seamless connectivity, the necessary digital devices and refurbished student common rooms. In addition, they have collaborated with teachers and local organizations to implement long-term digital literacy programmes ensuring the more than 6,500 students currently benefiting from the project are able to maximize the resources provided. These initiatives are crucial for increasing digital literacy, ensuring that students in underserved areas are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to seize future opportunities and secure brighter, more prosperous futures. Chee Wi Lyn, Executive Vice President - People and Corporate Office, said, “We are pleased that these digital classrooms have transformed the learning experiences for students as they can now learn through interactive online modules, research topics which interest them, look for reading materials online and so on. It has also empowered students to develop new skills alongside their daily studies, such as video editing and presentation creation. We have been closely monitoring the progress of the CFC projects and are pleased to share the positive impact the program is making. Attendance has improved by an overall of 10%, which led to a 6% overall increase in exam scores. Teachers have also noted a significant increase in digital literacy scores of the students, with assessments showing up to 100% improvement in some schools”. Speaking on the extended benefits of connectivity to the surrounding communities she added "Beyond the classroom, reliable internet access and digital resources have positively impacted the families of these students as well. Community members are leveraging connectivity for online gigs, financial transactions, and upskilling, all of which contribute to harnessing their full potential and improving their quality of lives. This connectivity is not only enhancing individual opportunities but also empowering the community to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world," she added. Aligned with EdgePoint’s focus on bridging the digital divide in the countries in which it operates, the company collaborates with local organizations in these countries to ensure the right underserved communities are empowered by the CFC programmes. EdgePoint aims to close the year with 20 digital libraries built in schools across Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. About EdgePoint Infrastructure EdgePoint Infrastructure is an ASEAN based independent telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires towards Building a Connected, Digital ASEAN. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoints Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies. For more information on EdgePoint, please visit https://edgepointinfra.com/.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: EdgePoint Infrastructure

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Digitalization, Education

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

