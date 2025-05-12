Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
African Mining Giant Intends to List in Hong Kong to Build West African Gold Leader

HONG KONG/WEST AFRICA, May 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In Africa, a land of opportunity and potential, a mining company is emerging and its plan to go public has caught the attention of the global capital markets. According to authoritative sources, the Company has successfully acquired the mining rights of three major mining areas in West Africa. Recent exploration results show that its potential gold reserves are as high as 3,000 tons, with a preliminary valuation of HK$1.2 trillion, demonstrating enormous development potential and expecting to reshape the pattern of the global mining industry.

Corporate Profile and Listing Plan

The Company plans to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or an overseas capital market and intends to issue approximately 120 billion shares to raise funds to further strengthen its position in the global mining market. The Company, which is 25% owned by the country in which it is located, is positioned as the largest gold mining group in West Africa and is committed to driving regional economic prosperity and increasing its international presence.

Social Responsibility and Development Plan

The Company not only focuses on economic benefits, but also demonstrates a strong sense of social responsibility. After the listing, it is expected that 20% of the shares will be used for employee incentive scheme to realize the vision of “Wealth for All”, while another 5% will be used for subsequent financing and business development to support the sustainable development of the Company and technological innovation.

Industry Evaluation and Future Prospects

Industry insiders analyse that the Company is expected to become a “rising star” in the global mining industry with its abundant mineral resources, clear strategic planning and commitment to social responsibility. The future performance of the African mining giant will undoubtedly be a focus for the capital markets as it moves forward with its listing plan.




Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
