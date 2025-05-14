

MELBOURNE, May 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - With geopolitical tensions, inflation uncertainty, and global capital flows still shifting in response to the Trump administration's renewed sanctions, fixed income continues to emerge as the strategic asset class for long-term investors. Quotient Capital Pty Ltd has released its 2025 mid-year outlook, showcasing how Australian fixed income is delivering security, stability, and consistent real returns in a turbulent global environment. Australian Fixed Income: A Beacon of Stability in Volatile Markets Global markets have been shaken by widespread sanctions introduced by the second Trump administration, prompting turbulence across equities, commodities, and even traditional safe havens. Yet Australia's fixed income market remains a pillar of strength. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) forecasts inflation to moderate toward the 2-3% target range by late 2025. Coupled with Australia's sound credit environment, strong institutional frameworks, and fiscal stability, this positions the domestic bond market as one of the most attractive globally. Key research insights from Quotient Capital include: Australian private credit grew by 14% year-on-year (2024-2025).

Domestic corporate bond issuance surged 22% in Q1 2025.

Liquidity across the investment-grade bond market is at its strongest in over a decade. "Fixed income is no longer just a defensive allocation - it's a proactive, yield-focused wealth strategy," said Tom McCallister, Senior Fixed Income Advisor at Quotient Capital."In this cycle, investors are demanding capital protection, income certainty, and inflation resilience - and Australian bonds deliver all three." Geopolitical Shifts and Global Capital Reallocation The global ripple effects of U.S. sanctions have disrupted cross-border capital flows and credit availability across multiple regions - driving a recalibration among asset allocators. Australia is benefitting as a preferred destination for investors seeking: Political neutrality

Robust regulatory governance

High-grade credit assets "Private wealth, family offices, and institutions are reallocating to Australia with growing conviction," said James Harrington, Senior Fixed Income Advisor at Quotient Capital."We offer a unique mix of economic resilience and institutional-grade product access, which is proving incredibly attractive." Bringing Institutional Access to Private Investors Quotient Capital bridges the gap between institutional-grade opportunities and private capital - making it possible for high-net-worth individuals and SMSFs to access premium fixed income products, previously restricted to larger funds. Tailored solutions include: Infrastructure-linked debt instruments

Inflation-linked corporate bond portfolios

Private credit notes focused on essential service sectors All offerings are underpinned by detailed credit analysis, transparent structuring, and clear maturity horizons. Minimum investments typically start at $50,000 AUD. Strategic Outlook: Where the Smart Capital Is Going in 2025 Continued demand for floating-rate notes (FRNs) as inflation hedges

as inflation hedges Growth in infrastructure and essential services-backed bonds

Rising private investor flows into corporate and hybrid debt markets

