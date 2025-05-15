

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hola Prime, a leading global proprietary trading firm, is proud to announce Basketball Champion, Karl Anthony Towns as its first-ever brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant moment in Hola Prime's journey, highlighting its commitment to reshaping modern prop trading around what truly matters - speed, performance, discipline, and fairness. The announcement coincides with the launch of Hola Prime's new brand campaign, 'Speed is Success', produced by one of the top agencies. The campaign draws a compelling parallel between elite sports and trading - in both, speed is not just an advantage, but the edge. The cinematic film captures how success depends on reacting swiftly, thinking clearly under pressure, and executing with discipline, whether on the court or in the market. "At Hola Prime, we have always believed that trading, at its core, is a performance profession," said Somesh Kapuria, Founder and CEO of Hola Prime. "It's not about luck or shortcuts. It's about building skill, managing risk, staying calm under pressure, and performing when it matters most. Karl-Anthony Towns personifies these values. His career reflects what we encourage in our traders - consistency, resilience, and the courage to keep improving every day. And Hola Prime compliments their skills with a fair and transparent trading environment, and super fast payouts." Explaining his decision to collaborate with Hola Prime, Karl-Anthony Towns said, "What drew me to Hola Prime is how they're flipping the script - not just in finance, but in how people see trading," said Karl-Anthony Towns. "As a pro athlete, I know what it means to bet on yourself, and that's exactly what Hola Prime is about, so I'm happy to be their first ambassador and to help bring that mindset to the next generation." Hola Prime's decision to collaborate with an elite athlete reflects its belief that trading, like sports, rewards those who move fast, think fast, and execute fast. It's a natural extension of its trader-centric approach - creating a platform where individuals thrive through speed, strategy, and discipline. With innovations like transparent pricing, under-one-hour payouts, one-on-one mentorship, and clear trading rules, Hola Prime is redefining trading speed from execution to earnings. The 'Speed is Success' campaign champions a new era of fair, fast, and performance-driven trading - empowering individuals to thrive through agility, skill, and accountability. The partnership with Towns positions Hola Prime as a standout in a saturated market - more than just a platform, it is a movement. With the star power of a professional basketball giant and the soul of a fintech disruptor, Hola Prime is redefining what trading looks like in 2025 and beyond. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/yE0Mj3BIBhc?si=ie_IEyAYMRbh471N About Hola Prime Hola Prime is a global proprietary trading firm with offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Dubai, and India. It supports a diverse community of traders across 175+ countries, offering access to over 150 financial instruments across multiple trading platforms. The firm is known for its structured approach to risk management, transparency, and trader-centric operations. Learn more at holaprime.com. Social Links

