Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 16, 2025
Friday, 16 May 2025, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TruMerit
TruMerit Hails Release of WHO's State of the World's Nursing Report

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - TruMerit™ (formerly CGFNS International) welcomed the release this week of the World Health Organization's State of the World's Nursing Report, which provides the first comprehensive assessment of global nursing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

TruMerit

TruMerit

The report highlights a critical imperative to strengthen global nursing capacity in the wake of the pandemic and amid economic uncertainty, climate change impacts, and persistent health inequities. It warns that the global health workforce shortage will continue to widen, reaching 11 million by 2030, thereby requiring a fundamental shift in how countries approach healthcare workforce planning and investment.

While emphasizing the urgent need to address this challenge, TruMerit President and CEO Dr. Peter Preziosi, who served on the WHO steering committee that helped guide the report's preparation, pointed to opportunities to leverage the power of nursing to resolve inequities and shore up healthcare delivery and quality around the world.

"In response to this report, non-governmental organizations in the healthcare sector must adopt collaboration as their watchword and work with each other and with professional societies and patient-centered organizations in pursuing genuine social impact," said Preziosi. "We need to support next-generation approaches that recognize the critical role of nurses - who make up the largest segment of the global healthcare workforce - in advancing primary care, resilient health systems, and universal health coverage solutions to optimize population health in every country."

"As the report points out, nearly 80% of the world's nurses are working in countries that cover only half the world's population. This is a critical imbalance in the global nursing workforce that must be addressed. We can help do that with a greater focus on scaling up high-quality nursing education and career development that expands across borders to enable nurses everywhere to deliver on their potential," he added.

Preziosi also noted these opportunities highlighted in the report:

  • Progress in the expansion of nurse-led care models, with more than 60% of countries now having introduced Advanced Practice Nursing. By enhancing localized, specialized care, these models are proven to deliver cost-effective care and offer a way forward in expanding health coverage and healthcare equity.
  • The nursing profession globally is becoming more skilled and prepared, with 80% of the world's nurses now at the "professional" level. The challenge ahead, said Preziosi, is to ensure they have opportunities to work at the full extent of their education, which requires regulatory frameworks to be strengthened and modernized to reflect updated scopes of practice and relevant continuing professional development.
  • The wider use of digital health tools is bringing expert consultations to remote areas, including those powered by telehealth and artificial intelligence. These are showing great promise in enhancing accessibility and bridging gaps in care delivery, invigorating nursing education, and improving efficiency, accessibility, and outcomes.

Seizing on these and other opportunities highlighted in the report, Preziosi expressed optimism that the grave challenges posed by the nursing shortage and other factors can be addressed.

"When the people who deliver the care are empowered with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration to achieve excellence in their profession, they can lead the way to resolving the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow," he said.

Click here to access the WHO State of the World's Nursing report.

About TruMerit

TruMerit is a worldwide leader in healthcare workforce development. Formerly known as CGFNS International, the organization has a nearly 50-year history supporting the career mobility of nurses and other healthcare workers - and those who license and hire them - by validating their education, skills, and experience as they seek authorization to practice in the United States and other countries. As TruMerit, this mission has been expanded to building workforce capacity that meets the needs of people in a rapidly evolving global health landscape. Through its Global Health Workforce Development Institute, the organization is advancing evidence-based research, thought leadership, and advocacy in support of healthcare workforce development solutions, including globally recognized practice standards and certifications that will enhance career pathways for healthcare workers.

Contact Information
David St. John
dstjohn@trumerit.org

SOURCE: TruMerit

Related Images

TruMerit Hails Release of WHO's State of the World's Nursing Report




Topic: Press release summary
Source: TruMerit
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
PCG Powers Hong Kong's Mega-Event Economy and Participates in InnoEX 2025  
May 16, 2025 13:23 HKT/SGT
Spiritual Business Guide 'Zen and Stilettos' Sells 100,000 Copies, Enters Publisher's Top-10  
May 16, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
TruMerit Hails Release of WHO's State of the World's Nursing Report  
May 16, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
Euro Manganese Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting  
May 16, 2025 06:29 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Receives JSRAE Technology Award  
Thursday, May 15, 2025 7:08:00 PM
Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Menswear in Argentina  
May 15, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
HODL 2025 opens in Dubai, advancing the Emirates' position as a global financial innovation hub  
May 15, 2025 13:33 HKT/SGT
Honda and Quemix Co-develop a New, World's First Quantum State Readout Technology  
Thursday, May 15, 2025 12:37:00 PM
International Medical and Healthcare Week Highlights Hong Kong's Strengths in Medical and Innovation  
May 15, 2025 12:33 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Launches a New Projection-type Hall Lantern for Overseas Markets  
Thursday, May 15, 2025 10:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
14  -  19   May
Online
The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF)
17  -  19   May
Riyadh KSA
Pacific Offshore Wind Summit 2025
19  -  21   May
Sacramento, California
49th IPA Convex
20  -  22   May
Jakarta, Indonesia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       