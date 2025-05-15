Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 16, 2025
Friday, 16 May 2025, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Eliza Babanova
Spiritual Business Guide 'Zen and Stilettos' Sells 100,000 Copies, Enters Publisher's Top-10

BALI, INDONESIA, May 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Elizaveta Babanova's debut book, "Zen and Stilettos," has sold approximately 100,000 copies since its release, securing a spot in her publisher's top-10 bestsellers list in its first year.

Market analysts report that the book, which combines spiritual practices with practical business advice, has resonated with readers seeking to balance material success with personal development, particularly among professional women aged 30-45.

"When I achieved what once felt impossible—discovering my purpose—I forged a path forward," Babanova said in a recent interview. "At its core is my mission: to help others rediscover their soul's intention, reconnect deeply with their essence, and live a multifaceted, fulfilling life."

Industry experts attribute the book's commercial success to its practical approach to spirituality in an increasingly complex business environment. Nielsen BookScan data indicates a 23% growth in the personal development category over the past year, with spiritual business guides showing particular strength.

"I spent years searching for meaning," said Babanova, who holds a background in finance before transitioning to writing and entrepreneurship. "It's striking how much of the external world seems designed to disconnect us from our true selves."

According to published reports, Babanova's second book, "The Best Year of My Life," has also achieved bestseller status. Both titles have maintained strong sales momentum through traditional retail and e-commerce platforms.

The author has leveraged her literary success to develop additional creative ventures, including the "Path of the Soul" music series, featuring music composed by Elizaveta and performed by Tchaikovsky and Gnesin Conservatories graduates. The concerts have been staged in Bali and the United Arab Emirates. This spring, "Path of the Soul" concerts will be performed in Damanhur, Italy and Moscow, Russia.

"Through books, music, broadcasts, and writing, I share my inner state," Babanova explained. "Those who resonate with it form a natural, deep connection. There's no greater joy than helping others unlock their divine potential—it fulfils my own purpose."

Market analysts note that Babanova's success represents a growing trend of merging traditional business principles with holistic approaches to personal development. Her ability to translate spiritual concepts into commercially viable products has positioned her as a notable figure.

In addition to her writing and music, Babanova operates Mystic Travel, which organises retreats to locations she describes as sacred "places of power." "For most of my adult life I have been called to places on Earth that hold sacred codes," Babanova said of the travel venture. "They're like haute cuisine: you can follow a Michelin-starred chef's recipe, but it's never the same as tasting their dish in their kitchen. Similarly, documentaries and books can't rival the visceral transformation of being in these spaces. Their energy expands and reshapes you," said the world traveler, who has spent time in over 45 countries.

The diversified business model has proven effective, with revenue streams from book sales, concert tickets, retreat packages, and merchandise contributing to overall growth. Industry analysts project continued expansion as Babanova's brand gains international recognition.

According to publisher announcements, her forthcoming book, "Dance in Abundance," will be released in 2025 and will deeply explore universal codes of abundance, including ancient initiation traditions and their modern applications. An English-language edition is being prepared for international distribution.

"I have deeply immersed myself in the study of the ancient practice of initiation," Babanova said regarding her upcoming work. "During one of my own, I received an insight about crafting a line of sacred artefacts. In ancient times, every significant initiation was marked by a special object—a symbol of transformation that amplified a person's desired qualities."

That insight led to developing a pearl jewellery brand that combines natural elements with spiritual symbolism, adding another dimension to her business portfolio.

According to social media analytics firm Socialblade, the author maintains active social media channels with over 500,000 combined followers across platforms, where she shares content related to personal growth and business development.

"Creative expression became my way of sharing profound inner states," Babanova said. "Books, albums, and concerts flowed naturally from what I felt. Words alone couldn't capture the depth of those emotions, so I turned to music and performance to convey unconditional love and the joy of existence."

Market research firm BookScan reports that the success of "Zen and Stilettos" has helped drive a 15% increase in the spiritual business advice subcategory over the past fiscal year. The book has been particularly successful in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, with growing interest in international markets.

Literary critics have noted the book's accessibility despite addressing complex philosophical concepts. The Russian Publishers Association recognised the work in its annual report as an example of effectively bridging practical business advice with personal development principles.

"Every project starts as a personal need—to experience and express life as something magnificent and eternal. Then it finds its audience, resonating with those meant to connect with it," Babanova explained her creative process.

According to development partners, the author plans to launch a mobile application called "World of Abundance" later this year. The application will feature daily practices and support resources for her tribe.

Babanova's rise in the publishing industry follows a broader trend of increasing consumer interest in integrated approaches to business success and personal fulfilment. Global market research firm Ipsos reports that 67% of professionals consider spiritual well-being important to their career development.

Media contact
Brand: Eliza Babanova
Contact: Eliza Babanova
Website: https://elizavetababanova.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eliza Babanova

