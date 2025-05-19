

Helsinki, Finland, May 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Paysaxas Oy, the licensed entity behind the PaySaxas fintech brand, proudly announces two major milestones: the successful acquisition of an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) and the appointment of Dmitrii Barbasura as Chief Executive Officer. These developments mark a significant step in the company's mission to revolutionize business access to financial services across Europe. "I am honored to lead PaySaxas at this pivotal moment," said Dmitrii Barbasura, CEO of PaySaxas. "With our EMI license secured, we are poised to accelerate expansion across Europe, enhance our infrastructure, and strengthen customer trust. PaySaxas is dedicated to innovation, compliance, and delivering an exceptional financial experience. I look forward to driving the company forward as we set new standards in the fintech industry." A Milestone in Regulatory Advancement The FIN-FSA EMI License, granted to Paysaxas Oy, authorizes the issuance of electronic money and the provision of payment services throughout the European Economic Area, subject to EU passporting. As the regulatory foundation behind the PaySaxas platform, Paysaxas Oy ensures secure, compliant, and scalable operations. The company is officially listed in the European Banking Authority’s central register, further reinforcing its credibility as it expands across Europe. This regulatory recognition highlights the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in financial services, ensuring transparency, security, and compliance with European financial regulations. EMI status is expected to propel PaySaxas’s growth by providing a strong regulatory endorsement, increasing confidence among clients and partners. The license enables the company to scale its infrastructure, support higher transaction volumes, and maintain stringent oversight and risk controls. As a regulated EMI, PaySaxas is committed to delivering seamless and innovative financial solutions, including faster cross-border transactions, all under the supervision of a respected European authority. Strategic Leadership for a New Growth Phase The appointment of Dmitrii Barbasura as CEO comes at a time of rapid growth and expansion for PaySaxas. With an extensive background in fintech and financial services, Barbasura brings a wealth of experience in scaling businesses, driving innovation, and fostering strategic partnerships. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening the market position of PaySaxas and expand the service offerings of PaySaxas to meet the evolving needs of businesses across Europe. Dmitrii Barbasura's expertise in the fintech sector positions him as the ideal leader to guide PaySaxas through its next phase of development. His deep understanding of financial technology, regulatory compliance, and strategic growth aligns with the company's mission of delivering cutting-edge financial solutions while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Under his leadership, PaySaxas is set to introduce innovative services that enhance the customer experience and support the company's long-term growth objectives. Expanding Services and Future Outlook With its new regulatory status, PaySaxas plans to introduce a range of enhanced financial products and services designed to support businesses in managing payments more efficiently. The company aims to leverage its EMI license to develop faster and more secure payment processing solutions, multi-currency support, and enhanced financial management tools tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. Looking ahead, PaySaxas is focused on building strong partnerships with financial institutions, technology providers, and businesses seeking robust payment infrastructure. The company remains dedicated to continuous innovation, ensuring that its platform remains at the forefront of the evolving financial services industry. With a seasoned leader at the helm and a robust regulatory framework in place, PaySaxas is entering an exciting new chapter. These milestones reaffirm the company's commitment to innovation, regulatory excellence, and customer-centric financial solutions. Under Barbasura's leadership, PaySaxas is well-positioned to expand its footprint and redefine financial infrastructure for businesses across Europe. Social Links

