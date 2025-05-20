BEIJING, May 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd SINOMA Cement Green & Intelligent Summit, themed "Green Intelligence Empowers Cooperation," was held in Hefei on May 16, drawing over 580 industry leaders and experts from 49 countries.

The event fostered in-depth dialogues on green and low-carbon development, digital design, intelligent management, and industrial transformation, advancing global cement industry innovation and aligning with the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Zhou Yuxian, Chairman of China National Building Material Group (CNBM), the parent company of SINOMA, delivered a keynote speech titled "Innovation-Oriented, Green-Focused, Future-Forward: Create a Brighter Future for the Materials Industry Together."

He highlighted CNBM’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies, global manufacturing capabilities, and capital empowerment to drive sustainable growth. Zhou emphasized CNBM’s breakthroughs in high-performance materials, cost-efficient solutions, smart technologies, and green services, proposing new collaboration models—including strategic partnerships, joint R&D, equity cooperation, and financial alliances—to expand global market opportunities.

Khamis Mussa Omar, Tanzanian Ambassador to China, remarked that CNBM’s vision for a green and intelligent cement industry aligns closely with Tanzania’s goals for sustainable industrial development. He praised SINOMA for constructing modern cement plants in Tanzania and supporting the nation’s economic growth through engineering expertise, operational services, technical training, and supply chain solutions.

Iven Zyuulu, Zambian Ambassador to China, stated in his address that green development, low-carbon transition, and application of clean technologies are critical for the sustainable growth of the cement industry. He noted that SINOMA has been contributing to Zambia’s industrial upgrading and sustainable development since 2006.

Zyuulu affirmed Zambia’s commitment to fostering a favorable business environment and building a diversified, resilient economy, inviting global investors to explore opportunities in Zambia.

Yin Zhisong, Chairman of SINOMA, delivered a welcome speech, reviewing the achievements of the previous two sessions and the company’s journey in pioneering green development, developing intelligent equipment, and building a global service network.

He reaffirmed SINOMA’s dedication to green, intelligent, and sustainable development, vowing to collaborate with global partners to accelerate industrial transformation, create a green, low-carbon, and smart ecosystem, and advance global sustainability.

The conference unveiled four major sci-tech innovation achievements of SINOMA for 2025.

The event established a vital platform for global dialogue, bridging the cement industry’s transition into a green and intelligent era. SINOMA pledged to continue gathering global expertise, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, strengthening cross-border collaboration, and driving deeper integration of intelligence, green practices, and low-carbon solutions. The company remains committed to fostering open cooperation, improving global livelihoods, and co-creating a sustainable future characterized by mutual benefit and ecological harmony.

Company: Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd.

Contact Person: Deng Jiexi

Email: dengjiexi@sinoma.com.cn

Website: http://www.sinoma.com.cn/

Telephone: (010)64399322

Topic: Press release summary

Source: Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd

Sectors: Trade Shows, Engineering, Construct, Engineering

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.