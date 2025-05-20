

HONG KONG, May 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - IFCX, Asia’s leading international real estate brokerage holding company, has secured a strategic investment from Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade”). The investment marks a significant milestone in IFCX’s global growth journey and positions the group at the forefront of real estate and technology and cross-border investment solutions. Focused on growing international markets, this partnership allows IFCX to amplify its integrated platform—which includes Asia Bankers Club, a B2C investor consultancy, Knightsbridge Partners, a B2B master agency network—across emerging and mature markets alike and Easy Pro, a one-stop property aftersales solution. The investment will also accelerate IFCX’s ambitions in proptech AI, with a focus on building intelligent platforms for digital transactions, predictive market analytics, and investor engagement tools powered by AI and data science. These advancements are set to reshape the way individuals and institutions interact with cross-border real estate. The strategic partnership enables Asia Bankers Club to accelerate its global expansion, establishing a robust presence in key international markets. This milestone underscores the group’s commitment to delivering world-class services across diverse regions, reinforcing its position as a leading global player. IFCX, established in 2014, has been instrumental in connecting Asian investors with premier global real estate opportunities. The firm has forged strong partnerships with leading developers in key markets, including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the UK, and—more recently—the Middle East (such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE). In select past deals, IFCX has acted as a master agent for developers through its subsidiary, Knightsbridge Partners. With this strategic alignment, IFCX expects to drive over USD 5 billion in investment from Asia into the Middle East, Vietnam and Thailand real estate over the next 5 years. Kingston Lai, Founder and CEO of IFCX, said: “The emerging markets, such as the Middle East, Vietnam and Thailand, embody the essence of our partnership: stability, opportunity, and global connectivity. With Black Spade’s backing, we’re not only expanding our footprint —we’re redefining how real estate is traded on a global scale, bridging institutional pathways and empowering individual investors. Our ambition is clear: to leave a lasting imprint on the real estate market by channeling high-performance investments into landmark projects”. Together, Black Spade Capital and IFCX are set to create a new global benchmark for real estate investment—where technology, capital, and global connectivity converge. This collaboration enables IFCX to tap into Black Spade’s powerful global ecosystem, which spans high-net-worth investor channels, hospitality, and entertainment sectors throughout Asia and beyond. Photo caption: (from left) Ms. Vicky Wang - Managing Partner, CHINA, IFCX, Ms. Agnes Chen Pun - Partner & CCO, IFCX, Mr. Kelvin Wu - Partner & COO, IFCX, Mr. Kingston Lai - Founder & CEO, IFCX, Dr. Dennis Tam - President & CEO, Black Spade Capital, and Black Spade Capital Representatives About IFCX

Founded in 2014, IFCX operates through two specialised platforms: Asia Bankers Club (B2C) for direct investor sales, Knightsbridge Partners (B2B) as master agent for developers and Easy Pro (After-Sales) as one-stop letting and property management together with global residency solution. The group delivers three core services: global property sales, brokerage network management, and complete after-sales support. Through Asia Bankers Club, it also provides business consultancy for cross-border deals. This integrated model establishes IFCX as a complete global real estate solutions provider. The company was founded by Mr. Kingston Lai, former Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Hong Kong. IFCX is committed to redefining how real estate products are packaged and marketed, providing investors with seamless access to premium properties worldwide. Through Asia Bankers Club Membership – The Elite Circle of Oracles – ECO, we engaged 100,000+ members contain executives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders through networking and curated leadership exchange series internationally. Media Enquiries: contact@ifcx.com or

Strategic Financial Relations Limited Vicky Lee Tel: +852 2864 4834 Email: vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk Lilia Yang Tel: +852 2864 4833 Email: lilia.yang@sprg.com.hk Website: www.sprg.com.hk





Topic: Press release summary

Source: IFCX

Sectors: Daily Finance, Real Estate & REIT, Banking & Insurance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

