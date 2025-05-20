

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - May 20, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of website www.g-lubricant.com to facilitate direct sale of its energy saving graphene liquid concentrate G® Lubricant, that enhances the performance of diesel and gasoline (petrol) engines. The launch of the website is with a new animation video promoting the ease and benefits of G-Lubricant (Figure 1).



Figure 1: www.G-Lubricant.com launch animation video



G® Lubricant is a graphene liquid concentrate that can be added to any mineral or synthetic oil used in an internal combustion engine. The amount of graphene in the final lubricant once G® Lubricant is added in is only ~ 1:10,000, with the balance of the concentrate consisting of lubricating base oil. As a result, G® Lubricant can be used safely in any internal combustion engine. Over the past four years, GMG has conducted environmentally controlled testing of G® Lubricant in internal combustion engines monitored and verified by The University of Queensland. In those tests, G® Lubricant has been shown to increase fuel efficiency by up to 8.4% in those diesel engines tested. GMG's test results have been corroborated by similar savings realized by customers over a number of years of field testing in diesel and gasoline/petrol engines. G® Lubricant is currently sold by GMG in different pack sizes on the direct marketing website including a 500 ml litre pack and 8 x 50 ml packs, which can be used to dose 50 litres of engine oil and 8 x 5 liters of engine oil, respectively, to provide improved engine performance. GMG intends to direct market the product to its targeted markets through various pack sizes for direct and bulk use to create awareness of the product and its benefits. In addition, the Company is discussing global sales with potential distributors in different geographic areas and different original equipment manufacturers. Further G® Lubricant Performance Tests GMG carried out further G® Lubricant testing in mid May 2025 - this time in its Company van which was recently professionally serviced - a Mercedes Vito on a third party dyno testing facility (Figure 4) with diesel engine exhaust emissions testing as well (Figure 5). The performance testing showed demonstrated that the diesel engine van running at approximately 2500 rpm, 100 km/hr with approximately 400 Nm torque, the G® Lubricant provided approximately 13% of fuel savings (Figure 2) and a reduction of harmful NOx exhaust emissions of 27% (Figure 3) compared to testing under similar conditions without the use of any G® Lubricant. A second dose of G® Lubricant was added to achieve these results due to the age and condition of the engine which has over 360,000 km of use - hence the total amount of graphene per engine oil was 0.02% (2 in 10,000) by weight - there was a total of 160 ml (2 x 80 ml) of G Lubricant added to the 8 litres of engine oil.



Figure 2: Fuel Efficiency Performance Increase from G-Lubricant



Figure 3: NOx Emissions Performance Increase from G-Lubricant



Figure 4: GMG Company Van in Performance Testing with G-Lubricant



Figure 5: Dyno Testing Equipment with Emissions Testing



In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries. GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the ability of G® Lubricant to enhance the performance of diesel and gasoline engines, the amount of G® Lubricant necessary to achieve performance improvements, the safety of G® Lubricant and GMG's intentions to direct market and use new distributors for global sales of G® Lubricant. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation that G® Lubricant has the potential to optimize efficiency and power for stationary or mobile engines, that G® Lubricant has the potential to reshape the future of the global liquid fuels industry, that GMG will commercialize and market G® Lubricant, that the Company's patent applications will progress as anticipated, and that the potential market and revenue available for G® Lubricant will be as currently forecasted. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that G® Lubricant will not offer an innovative solution that optimizes efficiency and power for stationary or mobile engines, that G® Lubricant will not reshape the future of the global liquid fuels industry, that GMG will commercialize and market G® Lubricant as anticipated, that the Company's patent applications will not progress as currently anticipated, that the potential market and revenue available for the G® Lubricant product is not as currently calculated, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals, attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 3, 2024 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor. 