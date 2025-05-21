Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Launches ISOLED-D: Revolutionary Deuterated Reagents for OLED Manufacturing
New ISOLED-D line delivers premium, scalable deuterated reagents for OLED synthesis, supporting the industry from R&D through commercial production with CIL's global manufacturing and expertise.

TEWKSBURY, MA, May 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), the global leader in stable isotope-labeled products, announces the launch of ISOLED-D™, a groundbreaking line of deuterated reagents specifically designed for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) synthesis.

ISOLED-D LOGOISOLED-D LOGO

ISOLED-D - deuterated reagents specifically designed for organic light-emitting diode

ISOLED-D represents a significant advancement in OLED manufacturing technology, offering high-quality deuterated reagents with manufacturing in state-of-the-art, strategically located worldwide facilities. The product line caters to various production scales, from gram quantities for research and development to metric-ton volumes for full-scale commercial manufacturing.

"ISOLED-D demonstrates our commitment to advancing OLED technology through innovative isotope-labeled solutions," said Tasha Agreste, Business Development Manager for Deuterated Reagents at CIL. "Our ability to scale production from laboratory to industrial quantities positions us as a crucial partner in the OLED manufacturing ecosystem."

The company's flexible approach enables seamless collaboration with research and development teams through to commercial production, ensuring consistent quality and reliable supply chains for manufacturers in the rapidly growing OLED market.

Key features of ISOLED-D:

  • Premium-grade deuterated reagents for OLED synthesis
  • Scalable production capabilities from grams to metric tons
  • Manufacturing in state-of-the-art facilities
  • Complete R&D to commercialization support
  • Backed by CIL's industry-leading expertise in stable isotope-labeled products
  • Deuterated Benzene Recovery program

For more information about ISOLED-D and CIL's complete range of isotope-labeled products, visit isotope.com.

Contact Information
Crissy Krisko
crissyk@isotope.com
1.978.269.1930

SOURCE: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Related Images

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Launches ISOLED-D: Revolutionary Deuterated Reagents for OLED Manufacturing




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc
Dec 12, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
CIL Announces Breakthrough in Benzene Recovery, Addressing Cost, Environmental, and Supply Challenges for OLED Display Manufacturers
Sept 5, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Expands 13C Production Capacity With North Star Project
May 27, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Launches 12C Methane QG Diamond for Quantum Applications
Apr 25, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (CIL) Shows Long-Term Commitment to Xenia, Ohio, Facility With New Land Purchase
Mar 15, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters and Expansion of Research & Development and cGMP Production
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       