BEIJING, May 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The International Editors-in-Chief Roundtable was recently hosted by Global Times and Global Times Online. Under the theme "Coordinated Global Development Driven by Digital Economy," media professionals from China, India, Canada, Nepal, and beyond held in-depth discussions on the digital economy and the creation of a global community with a shared digital future.

In recent years, China has made significant progress in areas like 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), attracting global attention. Meng Yuhong, deputy editor-in-chief of Global Times, said China is working with other countries to advance 5G research and application, offering solutions for the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

Sitaram Bholaram Mewati, editor-in-chief of Mumbai Messenger, India, noted that China is driving global progress of digitalization through investment and innovation, and suggested that China and India could jointly power global development.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become a key platform for promoting regional connectivity and advancing the digital economy in underdeveloped regions. Ndayizigiye Innocent, editor at the Burundi News Agency (ABP), called for greater international cooperation to support coordinated development of the world in the digital era.

Today, challenges such as the digital divide, data privacy, and cybersecurity remain major global concerns. Meng said that developing countries should strengthen cooperation to avoid technological monopoly and achieve inclusive growth.

Daniel Donovan, editor-in-chief of Ottawa Life Magazine, Canada, pointed out that differences in digital platforms and governance models among countries hinder information sharing.

Kaushal Ghimire, editor at Radio Nepal, stressed the importance of standardized regulations to promote fair competition and ensure balanced development of digital infrastructure.

As the digital economy gathers momentum alongside challenges, countries must build a more resilient and inclusive framework for collaborative governance.

Dong Shaopeng, former deputy editor-in-chief of Securities Daily and a noted financial commentator, said that international cooperation should be grounded in fairness and justice, and proposed signing digital cooperation agreements.

Liu Zhen, vice president of Kuaishou Technology, pointed out that AI can transcend language and geographic barriers, facilitating international collaboration.

Tikaram Khadka, editor-in-chief at Lumbinivoice.com, Nepal, called for increased investment in digital infrastructure and the creation of data-sharing platforms to bridge the gap between developing and developed countries.

