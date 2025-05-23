Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Hola Prime Plans to Enter Futures Trading to Solve One of Finance's Most Persistent Problems: Complexity

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hola Prime, a leading proprietary trading firm, has announced its expansion into futures trading with a clear and ambitious goal: to simplify one of the most complicated and inaccessible segments of the financial markets.

While interest in futures trading is steadily rising among both retail and professional traders, the industry remains riddled with barriers that discourage newcomers and frustrate even experienced participants. Complexities like sophisticated trading platforms, use of leverage, complex margin requirements, and confusing expiry structures, the current futures market has long been a space reserved for the few.

“The futures market has long been defined by its complexity, and that complexity has often acted as a barrier to broader participation,” said Somesh Kapuria, CEO and Founder of Hola Prime. “At Hola Prime, we believe access to powerful financial instruments shouldn’t be limited by jargon or structural opacity. Our mission is to strip away unnecessary layers, provide clarity through education, simplify this industry, and offer a trading experience that is both sophisticated and accessible. Futures trading should be seen as an opportunity, not a test of endurance.”

Despite the strategic leverage and diversification that futures trading offers, the industry remains difficult. The language is opaque - terms like “contango”, “convergence” and “backwardation” leave beginners alienated. Expiry dates and rollovers require precise management, while trading demands advanced tools and precise decisions.

Most firms don’t offer much guidance or onboarding. They expect traders to already know how everything works. This makes it hard for new traders to get started, and when combined with the stress of fast-moving markets, it often leads to burnout or losses.

Hola Prime plans to completely reimagine the trading experience by putting education at the core. The vision includes creating simple, easy-to-understand resources, such as visual guides, relatable analogies, and clear comparisons with forex, to help simplify complex trading concepts. To ensure traders receive personalized support, Hola Prime aims to launch one-on-one coaching sessions covering everything from technical strategies to emotional resilience.

With all of these steps, Hola Prime Academy is set to have a rapid and high-scale expansion.

Furthermore, Hola Prime TV is set to become a dedicated platform for live market insights, live trading sessions, expert interviews, and step-by-step strategy breakdowns, helping traders stay informed. Additionally, Hola Prime plans to offer global accessibility, industry-first 1-hour payouts, and a transparent trading environment, breaking down the traditional entry barriers often associated with futures prop trading.

Besides this, Hola Prime has removed the unnecessary complexity and created clear, straightforward rules for successful trading. Their straightforward rulebook simplifies futures trading, making it easy to understand and apply.

“There’s a fundamental design flaw in how this industry has been built - too much noise, too little clarity,” said Sumedha Sharma, CFO of Hola Prime. “We’re reengineering the trader’s journey to be simple, supportive, and scalable. Futures shouldn’t be a specialist’s game - they should be open to anyone willing to learn.”

By rethinking how futures trading is taught, executed, and experienced, Hola Prime is positioning itself not just as a futures prop trading firm but as a problem-solver in an industry overdue for change. In doing so, it’s not simply launching a product. It’s setting a new standard for what trader-first futures trading can look like.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global proprietary trading firm with offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Dubai, and India. It supports a diverse community of traders across 175+ countries, offering access to over 150 financial instruments across multiple trading platforms. The firm is known for its structured approach to risk management, transparency, and trader-centric operations. Learn more at holaprime.com.

