ADELAIDE, AUS, May 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Eastern River, a leading Australian bond brokerage, is set to expand its investment platform with the introduction of Bond Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and the upcoming launch of a new fixed-income fund. These developments represent a significant step forward in improving access to institutional-grade bond strategies for both private and wholesale investors.

The addition of Bond ETFs will provide clients with an efficient and liquid route to diversified fixed-income exposure, encompassing government, corporate, and ESG-focused debt instruments. This move reflects Eastern River's continued commitment to delivering cost-effective, transparent solutions in a dynamic yield environment.

"We are introducing Bond ETFs to offer clients a more flexible and streamlined means of accessing the fixed-income market," said Mrs Sally Peters, Public Relations Officer at Eastern River. "The new fixed-income fund will further support this initiative by offering a stable, actively managed option focused on capital preservation and consistent yield."

Scheduled to launch in Q4, the fund is designed to meet growing demand for reliable income amid ongoing interest rate uncertainty. It will leverage Eastern River's proven expertise in credit research, yield targeting, and risk management.

Both the Bond ETFs and the new fund will be managed within Eastern River's active oversight framework, which prioritises downside protection and disciplined portfolio construction. Clients will benefit from improved market access, enhanced liquidity, and tailored strategies to suit evolving market conditions.

These initiatives reinforce Eastern River's position as a forward-thinking bond specialist, dedicated to helping investors navigate today's market with clarity and confidence.

For more information on Eastern River's forthcoming Bond ETF range and fixed-income fund, visit https://easternriver.com or contact media@easternriver.com.

SOURCE: Eastern River Pty Ltd

Topic: Press release summary

Source: Eastern River Pty Ltd

Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Wireless, Apps, Automation [IoT]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.