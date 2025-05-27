Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 22:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Top Business and Policy Leaders to Convene at CGS International's ASEAN Business Forum 2025 to Scale Intra-ASEAN and International Trade and Investment
Positions ASEAN to capture key opportunities at a pivotal time in history

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CGS International Securities Pte Ltd (“CGS International”) and CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd (“CGS MY”) in collaboration with MBSB and OCBC Malaysia, today at their curtain raiser for the inaugural ASEAN Business Forum 2025 (“ABF2025” or the “Forum”), shared key action points slated for intense discussion at the event to be held on 29 May 2025. ABF2025 will be held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, and the ASEAN-GCC + China Summit 2025. A key highlight of the forum is the corporate engagement and business exchange session designed to drive real business collaboration between pre-screened and pre-selected matching parties from the top 25 corporations and investors across ASEAN and China.

From left to right: En. Khairi Shahrin Arief Baki, Deputy CEO of CGS MY, Mr. Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, Deputy CEO of MIDA (Investment Promotion and Facilitation), Puan Azizah Mohd Yatim, CEO of CGS MY, YBhg. Tan Sri NazirRazak, Chairman of the ASEAN-BAC for Malaysia, Ms. Tan Ai Chin, Managing Director, Senior Banker & Head of Investment Banking of OCBC Malaysia, YBhg. Dato' Azlan Shahrim, Group Chief Strategy Officer of MBSB Berhad, and Mr. Alan Inn Wei Loon, Deputy CEO of CGS MY at the Curtain Raiser for the ASEAN Business Forum 2025.

Themed “From Vision to Reality – ASEAN Partnerships Fuelling Sustainable Growth”, the forum is co-hosted with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Malaysia. It is expected to draw more than 600 attendees comprising over 200 foreign and local corporates, policymakers and corporate captains. They represent the region’s largest companies of over RM1 trillion in market capitalisation, council members of ASEAN BAC countries, and fund managers with total funds under management of over RM 8 trillion. The gathering comes at a critical juncture of a changing world order arising from United States tariffs, as affected countries explore alternative strategies to sustain economic stability and growth.

Present at the curtain raiser were CGS International’s strategic partners, represented by YBhg. Tan Sri Nazir Razak, Chairman of the ASEAN-BAC for Malaysia, Mr. Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, MIDA Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Investment Promotion and Facilitation), YBhg. Dato’ Azlan Shahrim, Group Chief Strategy Officer representing MBSB Berhad and Ms. Tan Ai Chin, Managing Director, Senior Banker & Head of Investment Banking of OCBC Malaysia – both trusted banking partners committed to growing ASEAN financial ecosystems and supporting sustainable investment flows.

Mr. Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, MIDA Deputy CEO (Investment Promotion and Facilitation) shared, “We commend CGS International Securities for hosting the ASEAN Business Forum 2025 — a timely effort that speaks to the region’s shared aspiration for sustainable and inclusive prosperity, amidst geopolitical and challenging global economic landscape. At MIDA, we are committed to partnerships that go beyond transactions, that shape long-term value for Malaysia and uplift business communities. This forum bodes well with the statement of intent by ASEAN — to lead with shared purpose, unity, and economic vision. As the Malaysian government’s principal promotion agency, MIDA stands ready to facilitate investments that strengthen regional supply chain integration and elevate ASEAN on the global stage.”

YBhg. Tan Sri Nazir Razak, Chairman of the ASEAN-BAC for Malaysia added, “Now, more than ever, ASEAN needs to strengthen bilateral ties and stay united. We need to be deliberate and realistic, taking concerted efforts to optimise intra-ASEAN trade and investments. Amongst our 12 priorities, initiatives such as the ASEAN Business Entity (ABE) directly facilitate this by enabling operational flexibility to ASEAN-based companies to move business, capital, and talent, which will in turn allow emerging businesses and markets to flourish.”

In her opening presentation, Puan Azizah Mohd Yatim, CEO of CGS MY said, “This forum marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to attract more investment and trade to the region by leveraging CGS International Group’s Chinese parentage. Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN is happening at a unique time of a shifting world economy. Together with our fellow ASEAN members, we have a golden opportunity to co-ordinate and re-establish deeper, stronger intra-ASEAN, ASEAN+3 and global ties. Through our deep ASEAN network and parentage, we can connect and support the capital needs of businesses in the region and help investors navigate cross-border investments confidently. To date, we have organised and facilitated B2B and B2G engagements for companies and policymakers with China, working towards uplifting ASEAN’s businesses and economies.”

On behalf of MBSB Group, its Chief Strategy Officer Dato’ Azlan Shahrim highlighted, “Our active participation in the ASEAN Business Forum reflects our commitment to catalysing deeper collaboration across the region. At MBSB Group, we are committed to advancing Malaysia’s regional and global ambitions through our unique combination of MBSB Bank’s banking solutions and MIDF’s development finance expertise. With focus on high-impact sectors such as renewable energy, electrical and electronics, aerospace, agri-foods, and halal, we provide bespoke services that empower businesses and SMEs to grow strategically across ASEAN and beyond. Through our investment banking services, Shariah advisory expertise, and commitment to sustainability, we are helping companies raise capital and scale, in line with the region’s evolving economic landscape.”

Ms Tan Ai Chin, Managing Director, Senior Banker & Head of Investment Banking of OCBC Malaysia, concluded, “At OCBC, we believe ASEAN’s strength lies in its connectivity — the seamless integration of markets, talent, and capital, underpinned by sustainable growth. Our participation in ABF2025 underscores our commitment to facilitate cross-border economic collaboration. Through OCBC Group’s integrated global network – spanning corporate & investment banking, private banking, asset management and insurance – we empower businesses to unlock growth opportunities that transcend borders. With our deep-rooted presence in ASEAN and Greater China, OCBC is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored sustainable and Islamic financial solutions as well as bespoke M&A advisory to facilitate trade and investment flows. Together, we are bridging economies while building a resilient, net-zero future for ASEAN.”

The full-day forum will feature more than 20 speakers and panellists for discussions as well as closed- door meetings between investors and policy makers, all focused on addressing challenges and catalysing opportunities for high-value deals and strategic partnerships for regional economic growth. Several memoranda of understanding (MOUs) will be announced during the Forum, signalling long- term collaboration in strategic growth sectors such as healthcare, investments, single family office, and trade. In addition to the MOUs, China Galaxy Securities and CGS International Group intend to establish a China-Malaysia and ASEAN investment programme, which aims to foster capital flows, build stronger investment linkages, and support co-investment opportunities amongst China, Malaysia and ASEAN countries, with Malaysia as a key regional anchor.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, ASEAN
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Top Business and Policy Leaders to Convene at CGS International's ASEAN Business Forum 2025 to Scale Intra-ASEAN and International Trade and Investment  
May 27, 2025 22:55 HKT/SGT
Spotlight: Sunny Nandwani, Founder & CEO, Acuver Consulting  
May 27, 2025 22:30 HKT/SGT
GMG Announces Internal G(R) Lubricant Testing Results Showing 10% Fuel Savings and 33% Reduction in Particulate Emissions  
May 27, 2025 20:29 HKT/SGT
AI and Agentic AI Take Center Stage as Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025 Charts the Future of CX in the region  
May 27, 2025 16:09 HKT/SGT
Construction Begins on New Toyota Tokyo Head Office in Shinagawa, to Open in FY2030  
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 1:31:00 PM
JCB partners with PayXpert to expand in-store card acceptance for international shoppers and travellers coming to Europe and in the UK  
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 11:00:00 AM
JCB Collaborates with Noage International to Expand Advanced Medical Tourism Program in Japan for Affluent Indonesians  
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 9:00:00 AM
Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and MHI Sign MOU to Conduct Joint Study of Decarbonization Strategy for Uzbekistan  
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 8:49:00 AM
Ensign InfoSecurity Wins "Cybersecurity Product of the Year" at Tech Fest Hong Kong Awards  
May 27, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
V4 Industry Leaders to Gather in Bratislava to Discuss Transatlantic Trade and EU Market Strategies  
May 26, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
13  -  28   May
Online
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       