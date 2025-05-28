Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 21:30 HKT/SGT
Modern Dental Group's Thai Subsidiary Hexa Ceram Held 30th Anniversary Celebration and Dental Symposium
- Building a New Blueprint for Global Dentistry

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Modern Dental Group Limited (“Modern Dental” or “the Group”, stock code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic devices provider, announced the successful launch of the 30th Anniversary Celebration and Symposium “Hexallence Beyond 30: Pioneering Tomorrow’s Dentistry” by its Thai subsidiary Hexa Ceram Dental Laboratory (“Hexa Ceram”) in Bangkok, Thailand on 24th May. As a crucial segment of Modern Dental Group's strategic framework in the Asia-Pacific region, Hexa Ceram's 30th anniversary celebration is not only a milestone for the industry but also marks a new starting point for the collaborative development of both parties.

In the 30 years since its establishment in 1995, Hexa Ceram has been committed to promoting innovation in dental technology. By 2023, its local market share reached 29%, making it the top dental laboratory in Thailand. It has become a benchmark company in the dental field in Thailand and Southeast Asia. Themed "Pioneering Tomorrow’s Dentistry", this year's celebration aims to review the technological advancements and industry contributions of the brand over the past 30 years, and to open up a forward-looking vision in dentistry for practitioners through insightful discussions with top-tier scholars globally. The symposium specially invited 300 dentists, 100 VIP customers in the industry, dean from 10 top universities and presidents of dental associations to jointly build a blueprint for the future development of dentistry. At this new milestone, Hexa Ceram is dedicated to delivering high-quality and innovative dental solutions and services continuously. It is committed to expanding the presence in the ASEAN Economic Community, fostering growth and excellence in dental care.

The global dental industry is currently undergoing an accelerated transformation from traditional models to precision-driven and intelligent approaches. With Hexa Ceram officially incorporated into the global system of Modern Dental Group, the two parties will continue to strengthen their leadership in the Thai market through technological innovation, resource synergy and integration, and effectively promote the Group's competitiveness in the global dental industry value chain. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to maintain its focus on digital innovation as a catalyst and give full play to the strategic role of Hexa Ceram to build a dental ecosystem network in Southeast Asia. Through international technology integration, service model advancements and global resource collaboration, we strive to elevate oral diagnosis and treatment technology in Southeast Asia and globally, delivering transformative dental solutions.

About Modern Dental Group 

Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices.

Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA and MicroDental in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, and Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 28 countries and serve over 30,000 customers.




