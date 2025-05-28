

HONG KONG, May 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – MODONG Coffee, a leading global health and wellness brand, is proud to announce its sponsorship of G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN TAIPEI, presented by KGI FINANCIAL GROUP, taking place on July 11 (Fri.) and July 13 (Sun.) at the Taipei Arena. As the Official Sponsor, MODONG Coffee brings an innovative fusion of “Music × MODONG Energy” to create an immersive audiovisual experience for fans. This collaboration marks a strategic milestone in MODONG Coffee’s youth-centric expansion, advancing its “IP + Scenarios + New Retail” ecosystem. As one of Asia's most influential music IPs, G-DRAGON’s upcoming tour, themed "Übermensch", symbolizes his groundbreaking interpretation of art and self-expression. As an Official Sponsor, MODONG Coffee joins forces with Samsung, ADATA Technology, and other brands to deliver an immersive experience, seamlessly blending stunning visuals with exceptional music for the audience. As the flagship product of Star Plus Legend's new retail business, MODONG Coffee has established a leading position in China’s bulletproof drink market since its launch in 2019 with its differentiated product positioning. According to China Insights Consultancy, MODONG coffee has ranked first in the bulletproof drink market by GMV in the PRC for five consecutive years (2020-2024). As of 2024, the cumulative sales of MODONG coffee have reached 100 million cups. That same year, MODONG brand and its products earned multiple prestigious certifications, including “a high profile brand in Jiangsu province” and “the iSEE list of top 100 innovative brands”, further solidifying its market competitiveness. Additionally, MODONG Coffee has deeply integrated with the phenomenal variety show IP "J-Style Trip", achieving "traffic-to-sales conversion" through celebrity-driven marketing and scenario-based campaigns. This strategy drove a 360% year-on-year sales surge in its debut year, propelling Star Plus Legend’s net profit to soar 233% YoY. To meet evolving consumer demands, MODONG Coffee underwent a brand upgrade in 2025, launching the MODONG MAGIC series—Sicilian Lemon Coffee and Cactus Black Coffee—under the concept "A Cup On-the-Go: Crafting Magic for Healthy Living". The brand aims to pioneer a new MODONG lifestyle rooted in low-carb diets and scientific fitness, fostering healthier habits and redefining the relationship between nutrition and wellness. To amplify brand influence, MODONG MAGIC became the exclusive title sponsor of "J-Style Trip Season 3". The show has aired nine episodes to date, dominating CSM71-city provincial satellite TV ratings with nine consecutive time-slot No.1 rankings. It generated 298 trending topics and over 2.9 billion impressions across platforms, igniting widespread social engagement. The support for the "G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN TAIPEI, presented by KGI FINANCIAL GROUP" represents a key step in MODONG Coffee’s strategic layout of combining “healthy trendy beverages + entertainment.” By leveraging G-DRAGON's global fan appeal and the high popularity of the concert, the brand aims to further expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific market — marking a significant leap for MODONG Coffee from product to brand, and from local to global. Looking ahead, MODONG will remain sharply focused on Gen Z consumers, engaging them through health, music, fashion, and digital art to strengthen its youth-oriented identity. Powered by AI-driven IP innovation, the brand is poised to accelerate the fusion of digital technology and the real economy.





Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Daily Finance, Food & Beverage, Daily News, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

