Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 29, 2025
Thursday, 29 May 2025, 22:47 HKT/SGT
Share:
MODONG Coffee Proudly Sponsors "G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Ubermensch] IN TAIPEI, presented by KGI FINANCIAL GROUP" as Official Sponsor

HONG KONG, May 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – MODONG Coffee, a leading global health and wellness brand, is proud to announce its sponsorship of G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN TAIPEI, presented by KGI FINANCIAL GROUP, taking place on July 11 (Fri.) and July 13 (Sun.) at the Taipei Arena. As the Official Sponsor, MODONG Coffee brings an innovative fusion of “Music × MODONG Energy” to create an immersive audiovisual experience for fans. This collaboration marks a strategic milestone in MODONG Coffee’s youth-centric expansion, advancing its “IP + Scenarios + New Retail” ecosystem.

As one of Asia's most influential music IPs, G-DRAGON’s upcoming tour, themed "Übermensch", symbolizes his groundbreaking interpretation of art and self-expression. As an Official Sponsor, MODONG Coffee joins forces with Samsung, ADATA Technology, and other brands to deliver an immersive experience, seamlessly blending stunning visuals with exceptional music for the audience.

 

As the flagship product of Star Plus Legend's new retail business, MODONG Coffee has established a leading position in China’s bulletproof drink market since its launch in 2019 with its differentiated product positioning. According to China Insights Consultancy, MODONG coffee has ranked first in the bulletproof drink market by GMV in the PRC for five consecutive years (2020-2024). As of 2024, the cumulative sales of MODONG coffee have reached 100 million cups. That same year, MODONG brand and its products earned multiple prestigious certifications, including “a high profile brand in Jiangsu province” and “the iSEE list of top 100 innovative brands”, further solidifying its market competitiveness.

Additionally, MODONG Coffee has deeply integrated with the phenomenal variety show IP "J-Style Trip", achieving "traffic-to-sales conversion" through celebrity-driven marketing and scenario-based campaigns. This strategy drove a 360% year-on-year sales surge in its debut year, propelling Star Plus Legend’s net profit to soar 233% YoY. To meet evolving consumer demands, MODONG Coffee underwent a brand upgrade in 2025, launching the MODONG MAGIC series—Sicilian Lemon Coffee and Cactus Black Coffee—under the concept "A Cup On-the-Go: Crafting Magic for Healthy Living". The brand aims to pioneer a new MODONG lifestyle rooted in low-carb diets and scientific fitness, fostering healthier habits and redefining the relationship between nutrition and wellness. To amplify brand influence, MODONG MAGIC became the exclusive title sponsor of "J-Style Trip Season 3". The show has aired nine episodes to date, dominating CSM71-city provincial satellite TV ratings with nine consecutive time-slot No.1 rankings. It generated 298 trending topics and over 2.9 billion impressions across platforms, igniting widespread social engagement.

 

The support for the "G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN TAIPEI, presented by KGI FINANCIAL GROUP" represents a key step in MODONG Coffee’s strategic layout of combining “healthy trendy beverages + entertainment.” By leveraging G-DRAGON's global fan appeal and the high popularity of the concert, the brand aims to further expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific market — marking a significant leap for MODONG Coffee from product to brand, and from local to global.

Looking ahead, MODONG will remain sharply focused on Gen Z consumers, engaging them through health, music, fashion, and digital art to strengthen its youth-oriented identity. Powered by AI-driven IP innovation, the brand is poised to accelerate the fusion of digital technology and the real economy.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Daily Finance, Food & Beverage, Daily News, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MODONG Coffee Proudly Sponsors "G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Ubermensch] IN TAIPEI, presented by KGI FINANCIAL GROUP" as Official Sponsor  
May 29, 2025 22:47 HKT/SGT
First patient dosed in YK012 trial-the world's first TCE therapy for primary membranous nephropathy  
May 29, 2025 22:46 HKT/SGT
Genetec maintains profitability in Q3FY2025 on higher revenue  
May 29, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
Naoris Protocol Raises $3M in Strategic Round Led by Mason Labs  
May 29, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2025  
Thursday, May 29, 2025 5:44:00 PM
Euro Manganese Closes C$11.2 million (A$12.3 million) Financing  
May 29, 2025 16:09 HKT/SGT
SAPPE Makes a Global Splash in the Beverage Market, Unveils Global Campaign "Life's too Short, You Gotta Chew" at THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA 2025  
May 29, 2025 08:00 HKT/SGT
Global Leaders Gather for XIII International Meeting on International Cooperation  
May 28, 2025 20:30 HKT/SGT
Asia Summit on Global Health and Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair Wrap Up Successfully  
May 28, 2025 19:57 HKT/SGT
New Drug Approval for In-House Developed Anti-Insomnia Drug DAYVIGO (Lemborexant) in China  
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 4:45:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2025
28  -  29   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
AI & Big Data Expo 2025
4  -  5   June
Santa Clara California
Energy Storage
16  -  20   June
Online
Euro EV Show
17  -  18   June
La Nave, Madrid
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
18   June
Tokyo, Japan
Global AI Show Riyadh 2025
23  -  24   June
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
AI Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Contact Centre Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2025
1  -  2   July
Manchester, UK
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry
1  -  9   July
Online
ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok (MTAB) 2025
2  -  4   July
Bangkok, Thailand
45th Global Edition of World AI Show
8  -  9   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
The World Quantum Summit 2025
23  -  24   July
Singpore
INFOCOMM ASIA 2025
23  -  25   July
Bangkok, Thailand
WBE 2025
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
AI Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Contact Centre Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Digital Experience Show Asia 2025
19  -  20   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Green Hydrogen Projects, Economics & Finance
26  August -  4   September
Online
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
2  -  10   September
Online
BEX Asia
3  -  5   September
Singapore
International Built Environment Week (IBEW) 2025
3  -  5   September
Singpore
InfoComm India
9  -  11   September
Mumba, India
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
9  -  18   September
Online
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
15  -  25   September
Online
AI Agents Summit
18  -  19   September
Online
London Climate Technology Show
1  -  2   October
London, UK
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  17   October
Online
Mastering Clean Ammonia
14  -  16   October
Online
Power Purchase Agreement
14  -  23   October
Online
ITAP 2025
15  -  17   October
Singpore
OMAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW (OEVS)
15  -  18   October
Muscat, Oman
Mastering Solar Power
27  -  31   October
Online
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
air cargo Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
29  -  31   October
Singapore
EDUtech Asia 2025
4  -  6   November
Singapore
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       