



WILMINGTON, DE, May 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Naoris Protocol, the first quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, that includes Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital following a six-month technical due diligence process. The round, which includes proceeds from Naoris’s public sale and related allocations, was oversubscribed, prompting the team to open a new institutional raise — now live as of today, Thursday, 29 May. David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol, says: “The strong interest we’ve seen from institutions reflects how urgently the industry is beginning to take the threat of quantum computing seriously. This investment supports our mission to future-proof the blockchain ecosystem before these risks become reality.” Mason Labs, a leading venture capital firm focused on infrastructure-grade technologies, conducted a detailed review of Naoris Protocol’s post-quantum trust structure prior to securing the entire VIP allocation.Rain Huan, Founder of Mason Labs, says: “In recent years, cybersecurity issues related to digital assets have become increasingly severe and a serious challenge also faced by Mason Labs as an institution focusing on on-chain asset trading and investment. Naoris Protocol’s groundbreaking infrastructure layer has the potential to effectively mitigate such security risks. If successful, this would represent a substantial advancement for the Web3 ecosystem.” This latest round follows a $31 million fundraise in 2022 backed by Tim Draper, the Holdun Family Office, Expert Doja, Uniera and other institutional investors. Naoris Protocol is led by a team of cybersecurity, defense, and blockchain leaders, including: David Holtzman, former CTO of IBM and architect of the DNS protocol

Ahmed Réda Chami, Ambassador for Morocco to the EU and former CEO of Microsoft North Africa

Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff

Inge Kampenes, former Major General (ret.) and Chief of Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence The protocol offers a plug-and-play cybersecurity mesh designed to protect any blockchain or enterprise system from the sub-zero layer upward, without requiring a hard fork. Its decentralized security layer is powered by post-quantum cryptography and AI, and aligned with standards from NIST, NATO, and ETSI. Naoris Protocol also runs a quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain secured by its proprietary Proof-of-Security (dPoSec) consensus mechanism. About Naoris Protocol Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks. Naoris Protocol combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, dPoSec Consensus, and Decentralized Swarm AI to create a self-healing security mesh that eliminates single points of failure. Since launching in January 2025, it has processed over 64 million transactions and mitigated 341 million threats. Powered by the $NAORIS token, it is the fastest-growing trust and security layer for a quantum-resilient internet. To learn more about Naoris Protocol, visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/ Press contact:

Anna Fedorova

anna@babslabs.io





