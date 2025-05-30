Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, May 30, 2025
Thursday, 29 May 2025, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Naoris Protocol
Naoris Protocol Raises $3M in Strategic Round Led by Mason Labs


WILMINGTON, DE, May 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Naoris Protocol, the first quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, that includes Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital following a six-month technical due diligence process.

The round, which includes proceeds from Naoris’s public sale and related allocations, was oversubscribed, prompting the team to open a new institutional raise — now live as of today, Thursday, 29 May.

David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol, says: “The strong interest we’ve seen from institutions reflects how urgently the industry is beginning to take the threat of quantum computing seriously. This investment supports our mission to future-proof the blockchain ecosystem before these risks become reality.”

Mason Labs, a leading venture capital firm focused on infrastructure-grade technologies, conducted a detailed review of Naoris Protocol’s post-quantum trust structure prior to securing the entire VIP allocation.Rain Huan, Founder of Mason Labs, says: “In recent years, cybersecurity issues related to digital assets have become increasingly severe and a serious challenge also faced by Mason Labs as an institution focusing on on-chain asset trading and investment. Naoris Protocol’s groundbreaking infrastructure layer has the potential to effectively mitigate such security risks. If successful, this would represent a substantial advancement for the Web3 ecosystem.”

This latest round follows a $31 million fundraise in 2022 backed by Tim Draper, the Holdun Family Office, Expert Doja, Uniera and other institutional investors.

Naoris Protocol is led by a team of cybersecurity, defense, and blockchain leaders, including:

The protocol offers a plug-and-play cybersecurity mesh designed to protect any blockchain or enterprise system from the sub-zero layer upward, without requiring a hard fork. Its decentralized security layer is powered by post-quantum cryptography and AI, and aligned with standards from NIST, NATO, and ETSI.

Naoris Protocol also runs a quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain secured by its proprietary Proof-of-Security (dPoSec) consensus mechanism.

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks. Naoris Protocol combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, dPoSec Consensus, and Decentralized Swarm AI to create a self-healing security mesh that eliminates single points of failure. Since launching in January 2025, it has processed over 64 million transactions and mitigated 341 million threats. Powered by the $NAORIS token, it is the fastest-growing trust and security layer for a quantum-resilient internet.

To learn more about Naoris Protocol, visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/ 

Press contact:
Anna Fedorova
anna@babslabs.io 




Source: Naoris Protocol
Sectors: CyberSecurity, Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, ICOs & Tokens
