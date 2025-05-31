

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In proprietary trading, success is often measured in percentages and profit curves. But behind every chart is a human being, and according to Hola Prime, one of the fastest-growing prop firms globally, that human element is the most overlooked edge in trading. To address this critical gap, Hola Prime has launched a new Performance Coaching Initiative, bringing psychological resilience, discipline, and emotional intelligence to the forefront of trader development. The firm has onboarded two accomplished professionals - Lara Leon and Stanislava Puac Jovanovic - and aims to solve what the firm calls "the #1 barrier to consistent trader performance: the mind." "We've funded traders all around the globe, and the pattern is clear - strategy alone doesn't make you consistent. Psychology does," said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. "Our Performance Coaching Initiative is built to tackle that challenge head-on." Prop firms often compete on speed, funding, and payouts. But Hola Prime is betting that the next evolution of trading support won't be just financial - it will be behavioral. Whether it's FOMO, overtrading, revenge trading, or the inability to recover after a loss, psychological missteps are responsible for more failed trading careers than poor technical knowledge. Despite this, few firms invest in helping traders build emotional resilience, daily structure, and self-awareness. Hola Prime's new program is designed to fill that void, offering one-on-one performance coaching, guided psychological routines, and mindset-focused support for its funded traders. The goal is not short-term motivation, but long-term, measurable consistency. Globally Renowned Performance Coaches To drive the initiative, Hola Prime has onboarded: Lara Leon , a performance coach with over a decade of experience in psychology and active trading. A psychotherapist by training and a trader by passion, Lara blends cognitive insight with technical market expertise - covering order flow, volume profiles, and multi-timeframe analysis. Her coaching focuses on building internal discipline, trade journaling, and walking through emotional pitfalls with clarity and structure.

Stanislava Puac Jovanovic, a psychologist and life coach with over 15 years of experience across education, coaching, and systemic psychotherapy. Certified in CBT, REBT, assertive communication, mindfulness, and NLP, she brings a holistic understanding of emotional regulation, stress management, and performance psychology - tools essential for thriving in high-pressure trading environments. Both coaches will offer traders structured frameworks to improve risk management, build sustainable habits, and enhance decision-making under stress. This initiative marks a shift in how prop firms support their traders - not just with capital, but with cognitive and emotional infrastructure. For Hola Prime, performance coaching is not an add-on - it's a foundational investment in trader longevity. At a time when retail traders face increased market volatility, higher expectations, and rapid information flow, support is more essential than ever. "The future of prop trading belongs to firms that understand one truth," said Kapuria. "The edge isn't just in the market. It's in the mind."

