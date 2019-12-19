Monday, 16 December 2019, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

New Delhi, Dec 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Setting another milestone, CRMNEXT, the industry leader in global financial CRM solutions has been recognised with the prestigious 'Digital Solution of The Year' award at Express IT Awards 2019.







The 2019 edition of Express IT Awards was centered around nine strategic categories including IT Innovation, Analytics Solutions, Cloud Solutions, Mobility Solutions, Digital Solution of the Year, Fintech Solutions, Software Product of The Year, E-Governance Solutions and Start-Up of the Year.



CRMNEXT has proven credentials in empowering the BFSI segment with differentiator capabilities with its cutting-edge offerings including 7 layers of designers, big data-driven AI, bots, performance and risk management modelers. The organisation to date has deployments in 36 countries with more than 1 million users and managing more than 1 billion customers on its platform.



The winners were shortlisted from as much as 270 entries by an eminent jury panel incorporating apex industry leaders including T. V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, Ravi Gururaj Chairman, NASSCOM Product Council, Professor Sadagopan, Director, IIIT Bangalore, Sharad Sharma, former Yahoo R&D head and Co-founder iSPIRT Foundation, Siddharth Pai, Founder & Managing Partner, Siana Capital and Gopichand Katragadda, Founder and CEO, Myelin Foundry.



The award ceremony held at the JW Marriott hotel in the city of Mumbai also featured two special categories-: IT Newsmaker of The Year and IT Lifetime Achievement for CXOs and IT veterans respectively.



Sharing his delight at the occasion, Nishant Singh, CEO at CRMNEXT said, "I congratulate the entire CRMNEXT team to help us achieve this prestigious recognition at Express IT Awards 2019. Since our inception, our core mission involves redefining the customer experience for our clientele to help them drive innovation, customer engagement and profitability. As consumers seek a more personalised delivery experience, organizations must continuously innovate their digital strategy as speed and quality will be the deciding factor for customer acquisition and retention. The receiving of this award cements our position as an industry leader in financial CRM and we will continue to set new benchmarks in future."



The banking and financial segment is on an aggressive lookout for unified, robust digital solutions to drive customer engagement and offer intelligent, customised services. CRMNEXT enables organizations with a 360-degree action center with insightful intelligence for effective engagement and enhanced customer service experience.



"The recognition comes as another jewel to our legacy of taking customer experience to next level for businesses. We have been at the forefront in enabling enterprises to realize maximum business value out of their digital transformation initiatives with a blend of disruptive technologies and strategies." said Sushil Tyagi, Director, CRMNEXT.



CRMNEXT's in-depth expertise helps financial firms to leverage existing customer account intelligence and automated decision processes for instant approvals and cross-selling of customized products. Better customer insights, as well as a data-driven approach also results in enhanced productivity of the workforce in an organisation.



Furthermore, CRMNEXT's strategic deployments for the BFSI players empower their customers to control and manage their basic profile information as well as create logical journeys for updating data, making payments, and raising service requests.



Robotic Process Automation with real-time AI

CRMNEXT harnesses seven layers of smart visual process designers that extract insights from various data models and inference patterns. Businesses can boost conversions with actionable insights from vast data pools with proprietary DATANEXT offering. The solution also features a smart interface which performs A/B tests to evaluate which journey path delivers the highest conversion.



It also improves recommendations in real-time based on data patterns, machine learning and customizes journeys by analyzing customer behaviour across different stages.



About CRMNEXT: Web: www.crmnext.com | Blog: Digital CRM Trends

CRMNEXT enables to empower both employees and end customers, making it simpler to complete tasks, transactions and leverage data-science based insights to deepen relationships. Specialising in managing complex processes and integrations, on an average, CRMNEXT reduces the length of buying and servicing turnaround times by 90 percent and increases operational efficiency by 60 percent by enabling a 75% workforce penetration across its implementations.



CRMNEXT continues where traditional CRMs leave off. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enabling world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. With more than a million financial service associates and a billion customers supported by the platform globally, CRMNEXT effectively recalibrates banks' potential to grow engagement, drive profitability and deliver innovation.



Dec 16, 2019 09:00 HKT/SGT

