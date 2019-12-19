Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 19, 2019
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 18:05 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI and Hitachi Settle on Projects Conducted by MHPS in the Republic of South Africa

TOKYO, Dec 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. have reached a settlement on a dispute relating to boiler construction projects in the Republic of South Africa conducted by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS).

MHPS is a joint venture between MHI and Hitachi, which was established by integrating their respective thermal power generation system businesses.

This settlement was reached through sincere and conscientious discussions between both companies. This settlement marks an amicable and final resolution to this issue, enabling both companies to focus on their respective businesses in an effort to drive forward corporate value.
The Presidents & CEOs of both companies commented on the settlement as follows:

Seiji Izumisawa, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
I am pleased that MHI and Hitachi have been able to settle this case today. Despite a significant gap in the way we viewed the situation, we continued earnest discussions and were able to land on a conclusion that both sides could accept. I express my deepest thanks to all those working on these projects and the effort they are putting in over many years. We will now work towards the completion of the projects, along with strengthening the management of MHPS and transforming our power business to ensure sustainable growth.

Toshiaki Higashihara, President & CEO, Hitachi, Ltd.
I am pleased that we have reached the settlement for this long-standing issue today on satisfying conditions for both companies. This settlement was achieved by sincere discussion for the benefit of all stakeholders including our customers and shareholders. I would like to express my deepest appreciation to everyone concerned in both companies. Hitachi will further focus on social innovation businesses to become a global leader in contributing to realizing a human-centric society where people can live in safety, security, and comfort.


About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.

For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com
For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
