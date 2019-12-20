Friday, 20 December 2019, 17:14 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Rail STS Selected for the Modernization of France's Paris-Lyon High-Speed Line - 129.3M Euro signalling contract (including options) for SNCF LGV + Paris-Lyon Project

- Hitachi to deploy proven interlocking technology, fully compatible with ERTMS standards, across [600 km] + of network

TOKYO, Dec 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Rail STS will continue to play a significant role in France's High Speed network now and into the future, following the award of a Euro 129.3 million contract by France's Railway Infrastructure Manager SNCF Reseau.



SNCF's LGV + Paris-Lyon project calls for a total 634 km of railroad, of which 550 km will be for high-speed rail and some 80 km of rail connections to the existing network. Within the framework of modernizing the Paris-Lyon line for High Speed, Hitachi Rail STS will provide its proven Computer-Based Interlocking technology (CBI).



The Paris-Lyon High-Speed Line serves as a strategic axis within the wider European rail network. Approximately 240 trains per day operate on the existing line, moving over 44 million passengers per year, equal to a third of France's total railway traffic. Although the line is today close to saturation during peak periods, demand for enhanced services and availability is increasing. SNCF's modernization program will provide for an additional 1 to 3 trains to operate during peak hours while improving reliability, availability as well as traffic management.



Hitachi Rail STS will design, build and integrate Computer-Based Interlocking equipment with France's specific ATP, replacing 58 existing sets that have been in operation on the network since the 1980s. Hitachi's upgraded equipment is fully compatible with ERTMS standards interface and successfully operates today on High-Speed Lines recently commissioned in France to link Paris to Strasbourg (East Europe axis), to Bordeaux (South Europe and Atlantic axis) and to Rennes (West France axis).



The framework of the contract also includes an option worth Euro 16.6 M for additional activities, which include Test and Commissioning.



Christian Andi, Hitachi Rail's President of EMEA, said: "This contract reaffirms the solid and long-standing partnership between our business in France and SNCF. Hitachi Rail STS is committed to continuing its support of France's transportation growth into the future".



Gilles Pascault - President of Hitachi Rail STS France - said: "We are honoured to have been selected by SNCF to provide a key component for this much-needed modernization program of LGV + Paris-Lyon. Upon completion, our Hitachi Rail STS interlocking technology will dramatically improve performance on one of France's historical High-Speed Rail Lines. Together with SNCF, we will provide even in rush hour, accommodation for more passengers than ever before."



About Hitachi



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion) and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.



About Hitachi Rail STS



Society is changing and so is the way we think about mobility. At Hitachi Rail STS, we help our customers solve the world's most complex transportation challenges. An international provider of turnkey services and solutions with deep expertise in railway signaling, systems' integration and operations and maintenance, we serve mass transit operators, freight and passenger railways. We design, manufacture, test, install and commission solutions that meet the safety and management needs of freight and passenger rail operators. Our growing EMEA mobility business is part of a globally-integrated total rail solutions provider with expertise across Rolling Stock, Signalling & Turnkey and Operations, Service & Maintenance. The SNCF LGV + Paris-Lyon project award is the latest in a series of projects wins by Hitachi Rail STS. Learn more: sts.hitachirail.com.



About SNCF



To meet growing mobility needs and support the opening up of the passenger market, SNCF Reseau has set the objective of developing the rail offer on the 30,000 km of line for which it provides maintenance, modernization and safety. Partner of the public authorities and the territories, guarantor of a neutral and equitable access to the infrastructure, SNCF Reseau is the pivot of the French rail system, serving the transport companies and authorities which constitute its main customers. SNCF Reseau has 54,000 employees for 2018 sales of Euro 6.3 billion.

http://www.sncf-reseau.com





