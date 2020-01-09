Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 9, 2020
Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 19:29 HKT/SGT
Shares of Kwan Yong Holdings Limited Commence Trading on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Kwan Yong Holdings Limited ("Kwan Yong" or the "Group"), a main contractor in the provision of building construction works in Singapore has commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today under the stock code 9998.


Board of Directors (From left to right): Dr. Wu Dongqing-Independent Non-executive Director; Mr. Koh Lian Huat-Independent Non-executive Director; Ms. Kwan Shu Ming-Executive Director; Ms. Tay Yen Hua-Executive Director; Mr. Kwan Mei Kam-Executive Director, CEO and Chairman; Mr. Jacob Wong San Ta-Executive Director; Mr. Lim Ah Lay-Non-executive Director


About Kwan Yong Holdings Limited
Kwan Yong Holdings Limited is a main contractor in the provision of building construction works in Singapore which is known for quality of work, especially in building construction works for the public sector. According to Ipsos Report, the Group ranked fourth among contractors in the institutional sector in Singapore in terms of the average institution CONQUAS score in 2018. It has more than 30 years of experience in building construction works for various types of buildings including institutional buildings, commercial buildings as well as industrial and residential buildings which can be categorized into (i) new construction and (ii) A&A works.

Website: https://www.kwanyong.com.sg/.



Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
