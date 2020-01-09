Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 19:29 HKT/SGT Share: Shares of Kwan Yong Holdings Limited Commence Trading on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Kwan Yong Holdings Limited ("Kwan Yong" or the "Group"), a main contractor in the provision of building construction works in Singapore has commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today under the stock code 9998.



Board of Directors (From left to right): Dr. Wu Dongqing-Independent Non-executive Director; Mr. Koh Lian Huat-Independent Non-executive Director; Ms. Kwan Shu Ming-Executive Director; Ms. Tay Yen Hua-Executive Director; Mr. Kwan Mei Kam-Executive Director, CEO and Chairman; Mr. Jacob Wong San Ta-Executive Director; Mr. Lim Ah Lay-Non-executive Director



About Kwan Yong Holdings Limited

Kwan Yong Holdings Limited is a main contractor in the provision of building construction works in Singapore which is known for quality of work, especially in building construction works for the public sector. According to Ipsos Report, the Group ranked fourth among contractors in the institutional sector in Singapore in terms of the average institution CONQUAS score in 2018. It has more than 30 years of experience in building construction works for various types of buildings including institutional buildings, commercial buildings as well as industrial and residential buildings which can be categorized into (i) new construction and (ii) A&A works.



Website: https://www.kwanyong.com.sg/.







Jan 8, 2020 19:29 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

