Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 10, 2020
Friday, 10 January 2020, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Global Grasshopper
Global Grasshopper VUELIO's Best UK Travel and Leisure Blog 2019

LONDON, Jan 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Global Grasshopper, 'For the Road Less Travelled', is honoured to be named the Best UK Travel and Leisure Blog in VUELIO's ONLINE INFLUENCE AWARDS 2019 ( https://www.vuelio.com/uk/online-influence-awards/ ). The ONLINE INFLUENCE AWARDS, evolved from the Vuelio Blog Awards, celebrate talent from across the world of influencer marketing, recognizing the biggest names in blogging, vlogging, podcasting, Instagramming and all other social communications.




GlobalGrasshopper.com is an award winning blog and resource for independent travellers. We believe that travel is a way to take our lives to an entirely new level, by gaining new knowledge and experiencing new worlds. Global Grasshopper is the best blog site you can read for its rich, varied and reliable content. Global Grasshopper invites you to share in travel experiences and find with us beautiful places around the world, the coolest hotels to enhance your travel experiences, and boutique tours to the most sought after locations in Europe.

At Global Grasshopper, you'll be joined by a team of self-confessed travel snobs who have embarked on a journey to unravel the secrets of the world's most unique, under-the-radar and beautiful places. Our travel destinations will make your travel experiences more memorable and lovely. Global Grasshopper chooses these select, beautiful places for the exposure, pleasure, and knowledge of meeting new people from different parts of the world. Establishing new connections in the process of visiting the world's historical places, one always has the ability to add something new to the agenda.

Our boutique tours are majestic social experiences, helping to overcome differences between people and cultures and revealing the wondrous acts of humanity and beauty of nature. Now, Global Grasshopper has teamed up with boutique tour company BornWild to offer "The Magic Of France", a voyage exploring the most beautiful villages, beaches and hidden treasures of Provence and the Cote d'Azur: yachting with the international jet-set on the Cote d'Azur, floating over Provence with our incredible hot air balloon experience, wine tasting in traditional Provencal vineyards, experiencing the glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo, enjoying a classic Provencal road trip.

We're pulling out all the stops to make this one of the most unique and Instagrammable tours on the market. Whether you are a backpacker, a flashpacker or just prefer to holiday away from the crowds, follow along for uplifting photography, guides & stories from our many collective journeys and inspiration for the road less travelled. We invite you to join us and see why VUELIO has recognized us as the Best UK Travel and Leisure Blog!

Email: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/globalgrasshopr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/globalgrasshopr
Instagram: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/globalgrasshopr
Website: https://globalgrasshopper.com



Jan 10, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Travel & Tourism
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Global Grasshopper VUELIO's Best UK Travel and Leisure Blog 2019  
Jan 10, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
Commencement of trading of the Shares of Wise Ally International Holdings Limited on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited  
Jan 10, 2020 18:30 HKT/SGT
NEC Joins The Valuable 500  
Jan 10, 2020 16:43 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Second Passenger/Cargo Ship for Hankyu Ferry  
Jan 10, 2020 14:37 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team at Tokyo Auto Salon to Launch the 2020 WRC Season  
Jan 10, 2020 12:31 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Granted the "Most Popular Newly Listed Company" Award  
Jan 10, 2020 12:18 HKT/SGT
Honda 2020 Motorsports Program Overview  
Jan 10, 2020 09:59 HKT/SGT
Toyota Premieres GR Yaris  
Jan 10, 2020 09:05 HKT/SGT
IVD Medical wins "Most Valuable Medical and Pharmaceutical Stock Company" and "Most Popular New IPO Company" at Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards  
Jan 9, 2020 19:10 HKT/SGT
Close to 108,000 buyers visit first four HKTDC fairs of 2020  
Jan 9, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MOVE 2020
11  -  12   February
London
Singapore Airshow 2020
11  -  16   February
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
12  -  13   February
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
CAREHAB 2020
14  -  15   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
18  -  19   February
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
19  -  20   February
Philippines
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
11  -  12   March
Hong Kong
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
19  -  20   March
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
25  -  26   March
Bangkok, Thailand
Phar-East 2020
31  March -  1   April
Singapore
MOVE Asia 2020
19  -  20   May
Singapore
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       