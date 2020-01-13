Monday, 13 January 2020, 21:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Signs MOU to Roll Out a Next-Generation Showroom, DENDO DRIVE STATION, in the Philippines

TOKYO, Jan 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC), a sales and manufacturing subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its five dealers to roll out a next-generation Showroom, DENDO DRIVE STATION, in the Philippines.



In addition to standard showroom functions such as new vehicle sales and aftersales services, the DENDO DRIVE STATION features solar power system and vehicle to home (V2H)* equipment. This system allows to charge EVs/PHEVs at the showrooms as well as to supply electricity from EVs/PHEVs back to the showrooms. Since it opened the first one in Tokyo in 2016, MMC has opened 79 DENDO DRIVE STATION showrooms throughout Japan, and aims to open it in the Philippines by the end of 2020.



"Similar to Japan, the Philippines is the country with many natural disasters," said Osamu Masuko, MMC's chairman of the board, at the Dealer Conference held today. "I believe that this DENDO DRIVE STATION will contribute to enhancing the society resilience and local economic development."



This year, MMC plans to introduce its flagship plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV, the OUTLANDER PHEV, to the Philippines, the company's key regional market. MMC aims to support the development of the country's automotive industry and the local economy through activities such as rolling out the DENDO DRIVE STATION to promote understanding of EVs/PHEVs so they would be widely used.



* Vehicle to Home (V2H): A system of supplying homes with electric power stored in EV/PHEV batteries





About Mitsubishi Motors



MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.



Jan 13, 2020 21:01 HKT/SGT

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

