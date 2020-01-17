Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 17, 2020
Thursday, 16 January 2020, 20:43 HKT/SGT
Shares of Huijing Holdings Company Limited Commence Trading on the Main Board of HKEX

HONG KONG, Jan 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Shares of Huijing Holdings Company Limited ("Huijing Holdings" or the "Group"), an established integrated residential and commercial property developer in the PRC, with a foothold in Dongguan and a focus on Guangdong and Hunan provinces, commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") today, under the stock code 9968.


Mr. Lun Ruixiang, Chairman, and Mr. Jim Rogers, Honourary Advisor, bang the ceremonial gong in the trading hall, marking the Group's listing on HKEX today.


Honorary advisor of Huijing Holdings, Mr. Jim Rogers, also dubbed "The King of Commodity", said: "I'm extremely pleased to be here today to attend the listing ceremony of Huijing Holdings. Chairman Lun is a visionary leader and an industry pioneer. Together with the Group's professional management team and very healthy debt level, I believe the Group has promising growth potential."

About Huijing Holdings Company Limited
Huijing Holdings Company Limited ("Huijing Holdings" or the "Group") is an integrated residential and commercial property developer in the PRC with foothold in Dongguan and gradually spreading to Heyuan, the Yangtze River Delta Urban Cluster and the Yangtze Mid-Stream Urban Cluster. Its focus includes urban renewal projects, and its developments cover residential property projects, integrated property projects and industry-specific property projects. As at 30 September 2019, the Group held or had agreed to acquire 17 property projects in five cities in three provinces. These projects have in aggregate site area of approximately 2,000,000 sq.m. and planned GFA after completion of approximately 4,500,000 sq.m. According to the property valuation report prepared by Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Appraisal and Advisory Limited, as at 30 September 2019, the total valuation of Group I to Group IV properties, together with the reference market value for Group V properties and properties in connection with the Group's urban renewal projects (calculated assuming their development will be in accordance with the proposed zoning changes under the "Three-Old Transformation Scheme"), total to approximately RMB43.3 billion.

Media Enquiries:
Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Heidi So Tel: (852) 2864 4826 Email: [email protected]
Angelus Lau Tel: (852) 2864 4805 Email: [email protected]
Antonio Yu Tel: (852) 2114 4319 Email: [email protected]



Shares of Huijing Holdings Company Limited Commence Trading on the Main Board of HKEX  
