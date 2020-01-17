Friday, 17 January 2020, 08:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Joined WIPO GREEN as a Contributing Partner To Achieve SDGs and "IP for society", the Concept of Hitachi IP Strategy

TOKYO, Jan 17, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) has announced that Hitachi has joined WIPO GREEN as a contributing partner. WIPO GREEN is an open platform administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to connect green technology seekers and providers in order to spread and promote innovation in, and the increased use of, environmentally friendly technologies.



IP for Society



WIPO GREEN aims to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by utilizing intellectual property and an effective intellectual property system to spread environmentally friendly technologies and promote innovation. By registering and publishing technologies on WIPO GREEN, providers with advanced and environmentally friendly technologies that enable sustainable development will be able to connect with seekers who need those technologies. Since the establishment of WIPO GREEN in November 2013, more than 3,000 green technologies have been registered, and more than 600 connections have been made.



Hitachi, in its 2021 Midterm Management Plan, sets forth the goal of improving customers' social, environmental, and economic values through Social Innovation Business, and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs and Society 5.0. From the aspect of IP management, Hitachi advocates a new IP concept, "IP for society," utilizing certain IP highly public in nature to solve social issues by declaring its openness in the early stage. In order to realize this concept, Hitachi has decided to become a WIPO GREEN contributing partner and increase its registered technologies. Through those activities, Hitachi contributes to improve environmental value.



Hitachi will promote IP management strategy to accelerate Social Innovation Business to achieve the goals of 2021 Midterm Management Plan and realize a sustainable society.



About World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)



The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is the global forum for intellectual property policy, services, information and cooperation. A specialized agency of the United Nations, WIPO assists its 192 member states in developing a balanced international IP legal framework to meet society's evolving needs. It provides business services for obtaining IP rights in multiple countries and resolving disputes. It delivers capacity-building programs to help developing countries benefit from using IP. And it provides free access to unique knowledge banks of IP information.



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.





