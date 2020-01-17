Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 17, 2020
Friday, 17 January 2020, 12:45 HKT/SGT
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Industrial Products Received "EN 15085 Certificate" for Welding of Railway Vehicles and Components

TOKYO, Jan 17, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd. announced that Hitachi Industrial Products received safety standards: "EN 15085 certificate" for welding of railway vehicles and components by TUV Rheinland Japan, 3rd party inspector in Japan.




Hitachi Industrial Products is contributing to the global railway industry by supplying the compact and high-efficient Railway Motor, based on long technological history. The certificate is not required for Motor itself before. However, the requirements are recently increasing to comply with EN 15085 standard or equivalent standards. Hitachi Industrial Products received EN 15085 certificate to further develop global railway motor business as an opportunity to improve more safety manufacturing process and supply more reliable motors.

About "EN 15085 certificate" European safety standards for welding of railway vehicles and components

It is necessary for Japanese railway-related manufactures to comply with the standards and requirements in each country and area when they export the system and components for railway vehicles in such regions. Especially in Europe, EN 15085 is required as one of the safety standards for welding of railway vehicles and components.

The welding of the manufacturing process for railway vehicles is important for public transportation to keep safe operation and EN 15085 is required in Europe. The issuance of EN 15085 certificate proved that Hitachi's welding quality and safety control for railway motor has met European Safety Standards.


About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

