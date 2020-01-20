Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, January 20, 2020
Monday, 20 January 2020, 08:30 HKT/SGT
Source: ITES
ITES 2020: An Exhibition of World-class Brands Leading the Smart Factory Revolution

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Jan 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - ITES 2020 (Shenzhen International Industrial Manufacturing Technology Exhibition) will be held in Shenzhen, China's innovation center & manufacturing hub, from March 30th to April 2nd, 2020. Since its establishment in 2000, ITES has developed into an international exhibition, authorized by UFI and certified by BPA. This year's exhibition will cover 12 halls (240,000 sq.m) at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World), and will focus on digital, intelligent, personalized and innovative technologies and solutions for different industries.




A manufacturing exhibition born in Shenzhen, ITES has been pivotal in the transformation from 'Made in China' to 'Created in China'. Shenzhen enjoys Free Trade Zone status, a window on reform and opening up, and an essential reason ITES settled here. Shenzhen supports its manufacturing industry, and many local brands such as Han's Laser, Taikan, BYD and DJI have flourished. Standing at the intersection of the new industrial revolution and the digital economy, today's ITES continues its focus on the future of manufacturing.

ITES exhibits manufacturing for metal cutting, metal forming, digital manufacturing technology, IIOT, robotics & automation applications, additive manufacturing, industrial measurement, cutting tools and precision parts processing. ITES also exhibits efficient technology and business communication platforms for processing manufacturers from hubs around the world. 8 themed exhibitions will link to thousands of domestic and overseas brands (30+ countries) covering the entire industrial chain, with the latest innovation achievements in advanced manufacturing.

Highlights: Metal Cutting Machine Tools Exhibition (Halls 5/7):

a) Pavilion for 3C products (cell phones), precision molds, medical devices, and other industries.
Precision processing equipment is used in 3C product manufacturing including precision molds, medical device, and other industries. Representative exhibitors of this pavilion include Mitsubishi, Beijing Jingdiao, Precitrame, Mikron, +GF+, Sodick, Swic and, CHMER, among many more.

b) Pavilion for automotive, die & molds, aerospace, and other industries.
ITES 2020 sets out a five-axis/gantry machining pavilion to meet the huge demand from automobile, die & molds, aerospace, and other industrial chains. Brands such as Mazak, Makino, Haas, Doosan, Nicholas, Otaki, Haitian Precision, Vision Wide, Hurco and Roders will show new products and technologies on-site.

Highlights: Metal Forming Machine Tools Exhibition Highlights (Halls 6/8) :

a) Bending automation technology breaks the bottleneck of sheet metal processing.
ITES 2020 sets out a dedicated exhibition area for sheet metal automation equipment. Branded exhibitors including Bystronic, Yawei, JFY, Accur Press, Tailift, EKO and Yangli Group will gather to solve the many difficult problems in sheet metal processing.

b) Multiple sheet metal processing companies compete for 10,000-watt laser market.
10 KW to 20 KW ultra-high-power laser cutting machines for aerospace, railway transportation, engineering machinery and construction steel structures. Sheet metal brands such as Penta Laser and Lead Laser will display 10KW laser equipment, while branded exhibitors including HG Laser, HSG Laser, Quick Laser, HE Laser, Bodor, Hysmson and IPG will also display products on-site.

Other Themed Exhibition Highlights:

a) Tools & Industrial Consumable (Halls 1/2) - Contains toolings, machine tool accessories, super-hard materials, jigs & fixtures, hardware & tools, industrial design & customization service, logistics supply chain service and industrial park service.

b) Industrial Measurement & Digital Manufacturing (Hall 3) - Includes industrial measurement (coordinate measuring machine, laser tracker, on-machine measurement system, photogrammetry, optical measuring machines, measuring tools), digital solutions.

c) Additive Manufacturing Technology (Hall 4) - Gathering upstream and downstream enterprises among 3D printing equipment, scanners, software to present the advantageous AM applications for the South China manufacturing industry.

d) Industrial Supply Exhibition (Hall 4) - Creates a complete eco-industry chain and the sourcing platform with different industrial supply materials, covering molds and accessories, fasteners, metal materials, surface treatment.

e) Robotics & Smart Factory Exhibition (Halls 9/10/11) - Including three dedicated exhibition halls for robot & non-standard automation equipment, industrial controller, sensor & connector, mechanical transmission & actuator integrated application.

About ITES

ITES (Shenzhen International Industrial Manufacturing Technology Exhibition) is an annual, large-scale exhibition for the manufacturing industry held in Shenzhen, South China since 2000. Known formerly as SIMM (Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition), ITES is authorized by the UFI (International Exhibition Industry Association) and BPA (International Media Certification Body). ITES 2020 is expected to feature at least 2,000 local and international exhibitors and attract more than 150,000 professional visitors from markets around the world.

ITES 2020 exhibition website: https://www.iteschina.com
ITES 2020 advance tickets: http://www.simmtime.com/pre-index_en.htm
2019 exhibition report (20th Anniversary) : https://bit.ly/2TrkMMp

Contact: Talina Zeng, +86-755-2394-0012, [email protected]


