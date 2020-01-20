Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 20, 2020
Monday, 20 January 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Explus
Explus unveils its new Condition Option trading product

LONDON, Jan 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Explus has unveiled the Condition Option, its third innovative option trading product and a new milestone in its product development. Explus (www.explus.com) is a blockchain derivatives trading platform operated by Explus Broker International Ltd., which focuses on benchmark pricing of digital currencies such as bitcoin, Shanghai Stock Index, Hang Seng Index, Nasdaq, and others for ultra-swing traders. With option innovation as the goal, it has successively launched trading products such as the Trend Option, Boundary Option and Condition Option.


Explus unveiled the Condition Option on January 15, 2020, its third innovative option trading product and a new milestone in its product development.


Explus has been growing steadily, its influence having been been felt in Europe and North America. In 2020, Explus plans to promote its business in Asia.


Since the release of its first product in August 2019, Explus has developed a number of innovative financial derivatives trading products. Aiming at the existing blockchain trading markets and the international financial status quo, Explus uses innovative blockchain technologies to meet the needs of swing traders in terms of market model, prompt judgment, quick delivery, high-speed retracement and return, for a high-yield and low-risk investment experience. Facing issues such as intensive trading time, long investment cycle, high investment threshold and complex trading rules, Explus proposes precise solutions to enable swing traders to invest fairly, quickly and simply with innovative options trading.

Adhering to just, open and fair principles, Explus provides protection for swing traders. Its characteristics include low investment thresholds, simple rules, controllable risks, safe and transparent funds, and fast deposit and withdrawal. The platform has recently opened a digital currency deposit and withdrawal channel. At present, it supports dual channels of both fiat currencies and digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), etc.

Explus has been growing steadily. Based in London, UK, the global financial derivatives center, its influence has been felt in Europe and even the world. In November 2018, its St. Vincent branch were officially established as an operations center for the overall development of the project and to provide a resource network for the project's operations in South America. In 2020, Explus plans to promote its business in the Asian market, including Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries.

The Explus core team, having entered the European and American markets, actively realizing the globalization and localization of project development, is highly focused on the design and development of high-quality product, striving to adopt international concepts and pursue the research and development of cutting-edge technologies. Outstanding high-end talent from the industry will be introduced to the team, further enhancing present product with better user experience.

Contact:
Explus
+852 54821977
[email protected]
http://www.explus.com/


Jan 20, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
New piracy sites filling the hole left by IndoXXI  
Jan 20, 2020 20:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Highlights 5G-enabled Business Creation and Connectivity at MWC Barcelona 2020  
Jan 20, 2020 15:08 HKT/SGT
Explus unveils its new Condition Option trading product  
Jan 20, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Rated "A", the Highest Rating in the CDP Climate Change Report 2019  
Jan 20, 2020 14:21 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Group Earns Top Rating in CDP Climate Change Evaluation for Third Year Running  
Jan 20, 2020 14:03 HKT/SGT
Genesys Introduces Experience as a Service Enabling Organizations to Deliver True Personalization  
Jan 20, 2020 12:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko to Streamline Domestic Production of Unsaturated Polyester Resin and Vinyl Ester Resin  
Jan 20, 2020 11:30 HKT/SGT
ITES 2020: An Exhibition of World-class Brands Leading the Smart Factory Revolution  
Jan 20, 2020 08:30 HKT/SGT
Phar-East 2020 Names Keynote Speakers  
Jan 20, 2020 08:02 HKT/SGT
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2020 to Gather Over 2,000 Attendees  
Jan 20, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MOVE 2020
11  -  12   February
London
Singapore Airshow 2020
11  -  16   February
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo
12  -  13   February
BITEC, Bangkok Thailand
CAREHAB 2020
14  -  15   February
Singapore
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
18  -  19   February
Singapore
EduTECH Philippines 2020
19  -  20   February
Philippines
Asia Pacific Rail 2020
11  -  12   March
Hong Kong
AuToPros 2020: 3rd SMART MOBILITY CONGRESS 2020
19  -  20   March
Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2020
25  -  26   March
Bangkok, Thailand
Phar-East 2020
31  March -  1   April
Singapore
MOVE Asia 2020
19  -  20   May
Singapore
Movin'On Summit
3  -  5   June
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
ConnecTechAsia Summit 2020
9  -  11   June
Singapore
Gas Indonesia Summit & Exhibition 2020
10  -  12   June
Indonesia
The Roads & Traffic Expo Philippines 2020
9  -  10   September
Philippines
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2020
3  -  4   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       