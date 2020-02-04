Friday, 31 January 2020, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Platform Capital First Davos-Africa Night, hosted by Platform Capital, the Ubuntu Tribe and Africa10, brought Davos attendees to their feet to celebrate Africa's digital success

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, Jan 31, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - Platform Capital, Platinum Sponsor of the night, Ubuntu Tribe together with Africa10 hosted the inaugural Davos-Africa Night complete with an Afrobeat party at the Davos World Economic Forum 50th year anniversary.



The business programme centred on accelerating Africa's development through digital transformation, with Tara Nathan, Executive Vice President, Public-Private Partnerships, Mastercard; Lacina Kone, CEO, Smart Africa Secretariat; Carole Wainaina, COO, Africa 50 Fund; Jorge Sebastiao, CTO, Huawei; Emmanuel Aidoo, Head of Distributed Ledger Strategy, Credit Suisse Group; and David Ellington, Founder & Chairman, Silicon Valley Blockchain Society: "Making Wakanda a Reality: How to Accelerate Africa's Sustainable Growth Through Digital Transformation"



Special attention was given to the presentation of the Kakuma Refugee Project by Young Global Leaders, by filmmaker Joseph Okello.



Elsie Kanza, Head of Africa at World Economic Forum; Ozwald Boateng, Founder, Ozwald Boateng; Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Chairman, Platform Capital; Richelieu Dennis, Founder, Sundial Group; Kojo Annan, Founder, Africa10; and Cherie Blair, Founder, The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women who stressed the role of African women saying, "The greatest thing about investing in Africa is the African woman. She is the heart of the society, the reliable part of the society, the supporter of the society and the leader of the society; and that's the most important thing."



The event closed on a high note with arrival of celebrity star, Wesley Snipes, joining a barefoot-dancing executive crowd to the sound of Afrobeat music led by delegations from Ghana, Mali, and Ukraine.



Sponsors of the event were the Kenya-based Kakuma Refugee Camp Initiative, Vlisco, Smart Africa, Africa 50 and OR ADDICT.



Dr. Akintoye Akindele of Platform Capital with Kojo Annan of Africa10 and Mamadou Kwidjim Toure of Ubuntu Tribe stated: "Africa has the best suited soil to embrace the Stakeholders Capitalism model proposed by Professor Schwab in his Davos Manifesto launched this year, because African culture is structured around community and collective consciousness inspired from the Ubuntu philosophy "I am because we are".



The Davos success has prompted Platform Capital, Ubuntu Tribe and Africa10 to initiate a bigger African movement at the WEF next year and launch: the "Africa House".



