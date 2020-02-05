Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
JCBI and Far Eastern Bank announced the launch of JCB and MIR-JCB cards

Vladivostok, Russia & Tokyo, Japan, Feb 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Far Eastern Bank, which marks 30 years of successful financial activity this year, became the fourth bank in Russia to start issuing cards JCB cards.

PJSC Far East Bank is one of the largest banks in the financial market of the Far East and Eastern Siberia. According to the national rating agency Expert RA, Far Eastern Bank is included in the top 100 Russian banks.

JCB, originated in Japan, is one of the largest payment systems in the world. There are more than 130 million JCB cardholders in 24 countries and regions, also the cards are accepted in 33 million retail and service enterprises around the world.

Far Eastern Bank is launching the issuance of JCB Standard and Platinum cards, as well as co-branded MIR-JCB Standard cards. Cardholders can enjoy various exclusive privileges and discounts at restaurants, shops, airports and travel agencies around the world. In addition to the main privileges from JCB payment system, JCB Standard cardholders will receive 5% cashback on purchases in the duty free, taxi and fast food categories and 0.5% cashback on all other transactions. JCB Platinum cardholders will be able to get cashback up to 7% when shopping in duty free, gift shops and restaurants.

"The implementation of new development vectors using the advantages of modern international payment instruments is a natural growth stage of the retail business of Far Eastern Bank. The first in Primosrky krai to start servicing and issuing payment cards, for 30 years we have maintained and strengthened our leadership. Today, over the entire territory of our presence, the total number of cards issued by the bank exceeds one million, and our many years of experience in issuing and servicing bank cards allows us to offer our customers high-quality products and services that provide enhanced functionality and ease of settlements both in Russia and abroad," emphasized the President of PJSC Far Eastern Bank Valery Pavlyuk.

"The number of Russian tourists from the Far East region to Japan, as well as the number of Japanese tourists to Vladivostok, continues to grow, so this region is one of the most highly-promising for the JCB payment system," commented Kimihisa Imada, President and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. We are confident that the issuance of JCB and MIR-JCB cards by the Far Eastern Bank meets the needs of residents of the Far East who can use all the privileges of JCB cards in such popular destinations as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries of Southeast Asia."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ru.jcb/ru/ or www.global.jcb/en/.

About Far Eastern Bank

PJSC Far Eastern Bank is a universal financial institution, which keeps a leading position in the Far East and Eastern Siberia. It was founded in Vladivostok in 1990 and is the same age as the banking system of Russia. The international agency Moody's Investors Service assigned Far Eastern Bank long-term deposit rating in foreign and national currency - B2. The rating agency RAEX (Expert RA) assigned to Far Eastern Bank a credit rating at the level of ruBBB. The rating set a stable outlook. Far Eastern Bank serves more than 17,000 corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in all major sectors of the economy, as well as about 240,000 private clients. Today the Bank has a network of 42 branches in 10 regions of Russia. Additional information about the Bank is available on the website http://www.dvbank.ru.

Feb 4, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
