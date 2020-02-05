Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI: Marine SOx Scrubber System "DIA-SOx" Retrofitted Onboard Ultra-Large Container Ships Approved by the Flag States
- "DIA-SOx" R series retrofitted on 2 ultra-large container ships and got excellent sea trial results
- Multi-stream configuration treats simultaneously exhaust gas from multiple engines with 1 tower

TOKYO, Feb 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - DIA-SOx R series, the marine SOx scrubbers produced by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a member of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group, has been recently admitted its conformity to the new SOx emissions regulations. The first 2 units of the scrubber retrofitted onboard ultra-large container ships got approvals from the classification societies, Lloyd's Register and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, respectively after confirmation of the excellent result of sea trials and consequently also got approvals from the Flag States, Panama, and Singapore.


Retrofitted Onboard


Those 2 ships, whilst continuously using the existing heavy fuel oil, can conform the new SOx emission regulation requirement even after being strengthened as from January 1, 2020, and can reduce environmental impact by removing 97% sulfur content from the exhaust gas, namely realizing the low SOx emission level as same as 0.1%-sulfur-content fuel oil.

DIA-SOx R series which has been installed onboard 20,000TEU and 14,000TEU container ships this time was jointly developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS). Its rectangular tower design is the most suitable for ultra-large container ships, and its multi-stream configuration can simultaneously treat with 1 tower exhaust gas discharged from multiple engines, including the large main engine with output over 75,000kW. Moreover, its simplified configuration helps the ship crews to conduct the maintenance work easier.

For the drydock, this time of those 2 ships, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHPS jointly dispatched 2 professional teams in parallel to a repair yard located in Zhoushan, China, and completed the commissioning work in 5 days which is much smoother and shorter than originally planned through collaboration with the shipowner, the yard and the classification societies despite of the congested site condition.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue not only providing marine scrubbers, but also as an engineering company offering superior engineering services for scrubber installation to fully meet customers' needs and requests, regardless whether for retrofitting or new buildings, for ships built by MHI or others, in order to contribute to the further development of ocean transport, and to reduce the environment load that is increasing on a global scale.


About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.

For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com
For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com

Feb 5, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
