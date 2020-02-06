Thursday, 6 February 2020, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Showa Denko K.K. SDK Develops HAMR-Technology-based HD Media

TOKYO, Feb 6, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) has developed the technology of manufacturing media for next-generation hard disk drives (HDDs) based on the Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR Note) technology.



Transmission Electron Microscopy Images of HAMR Media: Plan-View (L) and Cross Section (R)



Due to the rapid expansion of cloud service, video content, and image-sharing website, the world's data generation volume is expected to grow by more than 40% a year. Thus, data centers need HDDs with larger storage capacity. While HD media record information through the polarity of magnetic particles, the speed of improving recording density has slowed down under conventional magnetic recording methods. As a result, there is a need for new recording methods, including HAMR, that use small grains of magnetic crystal with thermal stability and writability of information. Also, there is a need for next-generation HD media corresponding to such new recording methods.



To contribute toward commercialization of HAMR-based HDDs, SDK has developed a new type of HD media. In this new product, SDK uses thin films of Fe-Pt magnetic alloy, which is one of the most powerful magnetic materials with high corrosion resistance. Furthermore, SDK has worked out a new structure of magnetic layers and new ways of controlling temperature during HD media production. As a result, the new product has magnetic coercivity several times as high as the existing most-advanced HD media, while achieving low noise due to very small crystal grain size and optimized grain size distribution control. The new product embodies the highest levels in the industry in terms of read-write characteristics and durability. SDK will make preparations for full-scale supply of the new HD media.



The Showa Denko Group's Vision is to make itself a "KOSEIHA Company" (a group of KOSEIHA Businesses that can maintain profitability and stability at high levels over a long period). The HD media business is one of such KOSEIHA Businesses. As the largest independent HD media supplier, SDK aims to quickly launch top-quality media based on innovative technologies, including HAMR and MAMR (Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording). In accordance with its motto of "Best in Class," SDK will continue contributing to the increases in storage capacities of HDDs.



Note: HAMR represents a recording method in which magnetic film is locally heated at the time of recording. This technology has been developed to solve the "magnetic recording trilemma": difficulty in simultaneously meeting the three requirements of fine-particle structure, resistance to thermal fluctuation, and ease of magnetization. Compared with the recording density of approx. 1.14 Tb/in2 for HD media based on conventional magnetic recording methods, it is said that HAMR-based HD media will achieve recording density of 5-6 Tb/in2 in the future. Provided that the same number of disks are used, it is estimated that a 3.5-inch HDD will achieve storage capacity of approx. 70-80 TB per unit.





About Showa Denko K.K.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



