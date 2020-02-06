Thursday, 6 February 2020, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Changes Business Structure to Drive Growth Strategies New Structure Takes Effect April 1, 2020



- "Growth Strategy Office" to be established under direct CEO supervision, enabling enhanced exploration and development of new businesses

- Existing businesses to be strengthened through reorganization into 3 domains and 4 segments, with flat organization to drive growth

TOKYO, Feb 6, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Effective April 1, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) will reorganize its corporate structure with the establishment of a new "Growth Strategy Office" to enable exploration and development of new businesses, as well as reorganizing its business domains and segments which will lead to a flatter organization to help accelerate its growth strategy.



The reorganization will include absorption of MHI's wholly-owned Group company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Forklift, Engine & Turbocharger Holdings, Ltd. (M-FET).



With the new reorganization program, MHI will harness its Group-wide synergies to strengthen earning capacity and global market competitiveness while responding to changes in the external business environment, including the need to accelerate decarbonization initiatives and deal with U.S.-China trade frictions.



About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.



