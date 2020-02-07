Thursday, 6 February 2020, 20:42 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International Prevents spread of Coronavirus, Ensures Staff Safety and Contributes to Fight Against the Epidemic

HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China announced that in view of the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak, the Group has already done all the epidemic prevention and control, and safety measures for its factories in the PRC. The Group has also made donations and contributed to the fight against the epidemic.



Tianyun International Holdings Limited donated materials to fight against the epidemic.



As one of the leading food sellers and manufacturers in the PRC, safety has always been the top priority of the Group. The Group has paid high attention since the epidemic was evolved in the PRC in the early stage. The Group monitored closely the trend of the epidemic and swiftly set up an emergency leadership team to prevent and control the epidemic. The Group immediately issued notices to all staff, formulated emergency plans with details, coordinated among all levels of staff and assigned duties and responsibilities, and strictly implemented all the preventive and controlling measures. The Group has deployed detailed plans and arrangements, including production arrangement, salary payment, staff returning from home, factory security after festival, and job resumption after holiday.



After such an unfortunate event, the Group donated a total amount of materials of RMB300,000 to contribute to the fight against the epidemic. Meanwhile, the management of the Group focused on extending their regards and care to the people near one of our production sites in the Yichang city in the PRC and expressing sympathy to the all our staff located in the local area so that more positive messages regarding the epidemic control and prevention can be conveyed and staff morale can be strengthened.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, "No confirmed or suspected coronavirus case has been reported so far among all the company personnel and their family members of the Group. The Group will conscientiously fulfill its social responsibilities, and continue to support the epidemic prevention and control. The Group has high confident, and will work and unite with the country and all the people of the PRC to fight against and win this epidemic war."



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6863.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under our own brands and on an OEM basis.



The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have always been dedicated to following stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA, HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000 in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from some of the UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, within China, as a "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition, and have been awarded by a national institution the honour and qualification of "China Canned Product Quality Certification Label", become the first fruit processor in China's fruit processing industry to put the "Zero Added Preservative Canned Products" label for its products sold in China.



The Group was awarded 2017 China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes and became the only integrated food production and sales enterprise in Linyi City, Shandong Province, which was awarded the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award". The Group's newly researched and developed pure fruit snack food also received the "Certificate of Invention Patent" from the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China in 2018.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com









Feb 6, 2020 20:42 HKT/SGT

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

