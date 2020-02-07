Friday, 7 February 2020, 08:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors MITSUBISHI MOTORS to Start Sales of the New Super Height Kei Wagon eK X space and eK space on March 19

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has announced the first full redesign of the eK space in roughly six years, in addition to the launch of the new eK X space (pronounced eK "cross" space), a crossover model with SUV flavor. These models will go on sale at MMC sales affiliates throughout Japan starting on Thursday, March 19. The price for the eK X space will start at \1,655,500, ranging up to \1,991,000 fully equipped, while the price for the eK space will range from \1,399,200 to \1,767,700 (10% tax included).







Features of the eK X space and eK space



1. Distinctive design with Mitsubishi-ness

- The eK X space has high-powered SUV flavor.

- The eK space is stylish and approachable.



2. Comfortable, user-friendly interior space

- Comfortable cabin space with class-topping* slide space at the rear seats

- Hands-free automatic sliding doors that are easy to open and shut



3. Advanced driver assistance technology and safety features

- Evolved MI-PILOT single-lane driver assistance technology for highways

- Active safety technology enhanced with four newly added functions for even more safety



*Models in the super height Kei wagon class (overall height above 1,700 mm) with engines placed in the hood were compared by in-house research in February 2020.



Official product website for eK X space and eK space:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/lineup/ek_series/space_special/





About Mitsubishi Motors



MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.



Feb 7, 2020 08:20 HKT/SGT

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

Topic: Press release summary

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

