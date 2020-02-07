Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 7, 2020
Friday, 7 February 2020, 15:52 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four GPIF ESG Investment Indices for a Second Consecutive Year
High Acclaim for Initiatives Relating to Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance Issues

- Acclaim for measures in the ESG field; selected for a second consecutive year

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has been selected by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the world's largest pension funds, as a constituent of all four of its indices used as references for making ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investments into Japan's corporate sector. This is the second consecutive year for MHI to receive this recognition. Selection by GPIF reflects the high acclaim accorded to MHI Group's ESG-related initiatives, specifically its response to environmental issues and social challenges, and bolstering of corporate governance.




MHI has proactively undertaken diverse initiatives in each aspect of ESG in pursuit of sustainable social development, including reducing environmental burdens both internally and at customer sites, promoting women's empowerment, conducting social contribution activities, and strengthening corporate governance and information disclosure. These efforts were recognized with MHI's selection for these four indices, and in September 2019 for inclusion for a third consecutive year in the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world's leading investment indices for ESG performance.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to remain aware of social trends, make efforts to expand its initiatives for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ESG as well as ensure appropriate disclosure, and through its business activities, contribute to the building of a sustainable society.


About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.

For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com
For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com

Feb 7, 2020 15:52 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Human Resources, Local Business
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Feb 6, 2020 15:27 HKT/SGT
MHI Announces Outline of FY2019 First 9 Months Financial Results Ended December 31, 2019 (Consolidated)
Feb 6, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Changes Business Structure to Drive Growth Strategies
Feb 5, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
MHI: Marine SOx Scrubber System "DIA-SOx" Retrofitted Onboard Ultra-Large Container Ships Approved by the Flag States
Jan 29, 2020 14:52 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems' Plug-in Hybrid Transport Refrigeration Units Win 2019 Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Commissioner's Award
Jan 10, 2020 14:37 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Second Passenger/Cargo Ship for Hankyu Ferry
Jan 6, 2020 11:19 HKT/SGT
MHI President Izumisawa's 2020 New Year Message
Dec 27, 2019 12:22 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Signed a Contract with MOL for the First LNG-Fueled Ferry Built in Japan
Dec 25, 2019 17:07 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch "MSV2" Lineup of Air-cooled Heat Pump Chillers, Including New 70HP Model
Dec 24, 2019 11:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivered Fuel Gas Supply System "FGSS" for the First LNG Fueled PCC Built in Japan
Dec 18, 2019 18:05 HKT/SGT
MHI and Hitachi Settle on Projects Conducted by MHPS in the Republic of South Africa
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       