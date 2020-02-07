Friday, 7 February 2020, 15:52 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four GPIF ESG Investment Indices for a Second Consecutive Year High Acclaim for Initiatives Relating to Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance Issues



- Acclaim for measures in the ESG field; selected for a second consecutive year

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has been selected by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the world's largest pension funds, as a constituent of all four of its indices used as references for making ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investments into Japan's corporate sector. This is the second consecutive year for MHI to receive this recognition. Selection by GPIF reflects the high acclaim accorded to MHI Group's ESG-related initiatives, specifically its response to environmental issues and social challenges, and bolstering of corporate governance.







MHI has proactively undertaken diverse initiatives in each aspect of ESG in pursuit of sustainable social development, including reducing environmental burdens both internally and at customer sites, promoting women's empowerment, conducting social contribution activities, and strengthening corporate governance and information disclosure. These efforts were recognized with MHI's selection for these four indices, and in September 2019 for inclusion for a third consecutive year in the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world's leading investment indices for ESG performance.



Going forward, MHI Group will continue to remain aware of social trends, make efforts to expand its initiatives for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ESG as well as ensure appropriate disclosure, and through its business activities, contribute to the building of a sustainable society.





About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.



For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com

For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com



