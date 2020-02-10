Monday, 10 February 2020, 11:53 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Machine Tool to Include Its DIASCOPE Machine Tool Monitoring System as Standard for All Machine Tools Expanding the Customer Support Function to Strengthen Market Competitiveness



- DIASCOPE to be included in units sold from April 2020, maintenance support contract also being renewed

- Monitoring system and regular maintenance to ensure stable operation, and improve LCC

TOKYO, Feb 10, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will include its monitoring system DIASCOPE as standard equipment in all machine tools sold from April 2020. This system utilizes efficient IoT (Internet of Things) technologies that integrate distributed processing at the edge(1) with cloud(2) services, in order to make machine tools more intelligent, autonomous, and optimized. By providing full support and improvements for customers' production activities throughout the value chain, MHI Machine Tool aims to strengthen its market competitiveness. The maintenance support contract with customers will also be renewed. MHI Machine Tool will enhance its customer support functionality to develop services focused on digital transformation(3).



Image of machine tools' monitoring system "DIASCOPE"



The DIASCOPE service to be provided as standard is a fully renewed version of the monitoring system already offered under the same name. It will be incorporated in all types of machine tools, including large machines, gear machines, and micro-milling machines. The main points of the renewal are that collection and analysis of a broad range of data is conducted in remotely located cloud servers via the internet, while data collected from the machine tool sensors and measuring instruments is handled with a distributed processing setup using nearby edge servers. This arrangement allows for fast and efficient monitoring.



The incorporation of DIASCOPE will provide users with various services for remote and operational monitoring. With remote monitoring, when a problem occurs the MHI Machine Tool's support center is automatically notified of the alarm information through DIASCOPE, allowing for prompt restoration of service. This will help to lessen the downtime for the machine. Operational monitoring includes functionality to confirm in real-time the operating status of a machine at any time and from any location through a computer or smartphone, giving users quicker notification of machine stoppage, such as when an alarm is signaled or the process has concluded. Users also have access to an analysis of the operation record just by looking at a control panel screen or a mobile phone, allowing for immediate measures to improve operability.



Going forward, MHI Machine Tool plans to successively offer a range of services that connect the user with its support center, such as functionality allowing two-way communication through the control panel screen or a smartphone, as well as portal or processing network sites that provide various types of information.



The renewed maintenance support contract will ensure greater operational stability of the equipment by providing for regular maintenance and improve the life cycle cost (LCC) for the customer. In addition to the current type of annual contract, MHI Machine Tool will offer a greater range of contract plans, such as long-term and simple maintenance plans, providing a broad range of support for stable operation and machine accuracy.



MHI Machine Tool's maintenance support contract has been well received by many customers since its launch in 2016, with a total of approximately 200 units (around 100 companies) covered. Customers under contract have around a 50% reduction in unexpected stoppage, contributing to improved production.



Going forward, MHI Machine Tool will further expand its support contract service menu, and with a lineup that includes maintenance support plans that enhance the machine maintenance skills of customers, will provide support not only for hardware, but training and other services as well.

MHI Machine Tool, by offering a series of digital transformations, will focus on providing finely detailed solutions more closely tailored to on-site production.



(1) Edge (edge computing) is a computer processing method in which servers and computers are distributed in locations near terminals (the "edge"). Also called "edge processing," the distribution of the computing load provides such advantages as shorter communication times.

(2) Cloud (cloud computing) is a method of providing computer resources in remote locations (the "cloud") as a service via the internet or other computing network.

(3) Digital transformation is the concept of changing the lives of people for the better in every respect through the widespread use of IT. In the business world, the term is mainly used to imply companies utilizing technology to reform or stimulate their business performance or domains in a fundamental way.





About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.



For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com

For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com



