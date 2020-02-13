Thursday, 13 February 2020, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) hereby announces a partial amendment to its earlier news release entitled "Changes in Representative Director and Other Members of Management" issued at 3 p.m., November 29, 2019.



As we consider it appropriate in view of the governance system of our company, we decided as follows:



While it was announced earlier that Kozo Isshiki would resign as Outside Director and be appointed as Outside Member of Audit & Supervisory Board at the General Meeting of Shareholders in late March 2020, it has been decided that he will remain Outside Director.



It was also announced earlier that Kiyomi Saito would resign as Outside Member of Audit & Supervisory Board and be appointed as Outside Director at the same General Meeting of Shareholders, but it has been decided that she will remain Outside Member of Audit & Supervisory Board.



As of late March 2020, the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board will consist of the following members (* representing the changes made this time):



Kohei Morikawa (Representative Director; President and CEO)

Hidehito Takahashi (Representative Director)

Motohiro Takeuchi (Representative Director)

Hideo Ichikawa (Director; Chairman of the Board)

Hiroshi Sakai (Director; to be newly appointed)

Masaharu Oshima (Outside Director)

Kiyoshi Nishioka (Outside Director)

*Kozo Isshiki (Outside Director)

Noriko Morikawa (Outside Director; to be newly appointed)

Toshiharu Kato (Audit & Supervisory Board Member)

Jun Tanaka (Audit & Supervisory Board Member; to be newly appointed)

Setsu Onishi (Outside Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board)

*Kiyomi Saito (Outside Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board)

Masako Yajima (Outside Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board; to be newly appointed)





About Showa Denko K.K.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



