Source: Showa Denko K.K. SDK Announces 2019 Consolidated Financial Results

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2019 consolidated financial results.



- 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements and summary

https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2019.pdf



The Company also issued the following supporting release:



- SDK Records Impairment Loss (Extraordinary Loss)

https://bit.ly/31MLXn2





About Showa Denko K.K.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



