  • Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Tuesday, 18 February 2020, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Source: MetaQuotes Ltd
MetaTrader 5 with Stock Trading on 9 Global Exchanges Now Offered by NAGA

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, Feb 18, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - MetaQuotes' Press Office has announced the MetaTrader 5 platform (https://www.metatrader5.com/en) launch by the listed German Fintech firm NAGA. The German brand enhanced its overall trading experience and successfully expanded its multi-asset offering to provide its growing network of clients with direct market access to stocks listed on 9 global exchanges, including NASDAQ, NYSE, London Stock Exchange, HKE, Borse Frankfurt and BME, among others.

NAGA has built its offering to provide the greatest possible advantages to clients looking to invest in real shares, enabling them to buy and sell shares of the biggest publicly listed companies worldwide.

"Our mission at NAGA is to make trading and investing easily accessible and completely inclusive. With the addition of MetaTrader 5 and stocks, the company has essentially managed to integrate and connect all key elements to provide a truly inclusive, all-in-one solution," Mr Ben Bilski, NAGA Group CEO, states.

With the more versatile MetaTrader 5 platform, NAGA now provides access to both forex and exchange markets across a total of more than 800 instruments, as well as to a more expansive set of features and capabilities - overall providing the most powerful system to traders and investors looking for multi-asset and multi-functional solutions.

"The global investment culture is increasingly moving into multi-asset strategies, and investors are looking for integrated solutions which offer access to the full range of investment products. With MetaTrader 5, our traders get the complete experience. They can now independently diversify their portfolios across NAGA's complete range of products, through direct ownership of real high-value stocks such as Facebook (FB), Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon Inc. (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and all in a single platform," Mr Bilski concludes.

This evolution is expected to expand NAGA's target market to include and cater for professional traders and stock investors. The MetaTrader 5 integration makes stock investing easily accessible to all who use NAGA's trading platforms, as part of a unified and fully comprehensive system of financial products and services.

More about MetaTrader 5 platform:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en
https://naga.com/investing/platforms/metatrader

Media contact:
Bulat Latypov, MetaQuotes Ltd
Tel: +357 9654 8020
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.metaquotes.net



Feb 18, 2020 23:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

