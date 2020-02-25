Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Tomini Shipping
Tomini Shipping Approved and Registered for Listing on the NOTC

DUBAI, UAE, Feb 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tomini Shipping, a world-class ship owner and operator in the dry bulk sector with operations in the UAE and India, has registered on the Norwegian Over the Counter market (the "NOTC").


Imtiaz Shaikh, Chairman & Nitin Mehta, CEO


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6965/52689_b021ecde54cf3a4a_001full.jpg

"Our ambition is to meet global transportation needs through expanding our fleet with the latest eco-friendly, technologically advanced vessels, which are able to deliver exceptional service to our global client network. With our experienced management team and highly motivated employees, Tomini Shipping is ready to lead the way," says Imtiaz Shaikh, Chairman.

"The listing of Tomini on the NOTC is an exciting milestone. We believe that the broader exposure afforded by the NOTC will raise our visibility within the investment community and generate exposure of Tomini Shipping among institutional investors," says Nitin Mehta, CEO.

Tomini Shipping will continue to look for new investment and acquisition opportunities that fit the Company's existing business platform. The company has 12 Ultramax dry bulk carriers on the water, in addition to three Kamsarmax newbuilding orders with Taizhou Koaun in China, with delivery in 2020 and 2021.

NOTC is an unregulated marketplace owned and managed by the Oslo Stock Exchange.

About Tomini Shipping

Tomini Shipping is a world-class ship owner and operator in the dry bulk segment and majority-owned by Imtiaz Mohammad Shaikh, which for more than 65 years has been involved in every aspect of the shipping market including ownership, technical management and manning. Commercial management of Tomini's fleet of modern vessels is handled through Alpina Chartering in Denmark, for the last 40 years, who are also partners.

Tomini Shipping has received multiple industry awards, most recently being recognized by the Maritime Standard. The company's strategy focuses on being the most trusted partner in maritime services to their clients guided by their values and commitment to safety, corporate responsibility and sustainability. Further information can be found at https://tominishipping.com

For more information contact:
Sinead Brady
Head of Corporate Communications
+971 4 306 2000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52689



Feb 25, 2020 01:00 HKT/SGT
Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Marine/Offshore
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

