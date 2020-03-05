Thursday, 5 March 2020, 13:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Thermal Systems to Launch 23 Models of Residential-use Room Air Conditioners for the Japanese Market in 2020 (Domestic sales only)

- All models feature filter holders made from a synthetic resin containing recycled tea leaves -



- Top-of-the-line models have high APF, with motion sensors to detect human movement and provide more fine-tuned, energy-efficient air conditioning.

- All high-performance and standard models have compact interior units 25cm in height, allowing for installation in tight spaces.

- High-performance models have the functionality to synchronize operation with hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifiers.

TOKYO, Mar 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will successively launch 23 new models of residential-use air conditioners for the Japanese market from April 2020. The 2020 lineup comprises six models of the top-of-the-line SY Series and four models of the SYK Series of high-spec models for cold regions, both with excellent energy efficiency and a high Annual Performance Factor (APF), as well as six models of the high-performance RY Series with a humidifier synchronized operation function, and seven models of the standard TY Series, providing comfortable living spaces for a wide range of lifestyles. All models will continue to utilize filter holders made from a synthetic resin containing recycled tea leaves, first introduced in 2018. The 2020 lineup also represents a significant advance in the efficient use of resources, and when connected to the internet through a wireless LAN interface (sold separately beginning in summer 2020), these models can be easily controlled remotely from a smartphone.







All four series offer the JET operating mode with a powerful, large airflow, and the WARP mode for quick cooling or heating. The SY and SYK series feature a sensor-activated airflow function that automatically regulates the airflow volume and direction to ensure efficient and uniform cooling or heating of the room, while the RY and TY series include an automatic airflow function.



The filter holders on these models are made from a synthetic resin containing recycled tea leaves, first introduced for 2018 models, and have been well received. The filter holders are mass-produced at MHI Thermal Systems' factory in Thailand, using recycled tea leaves sourced from the beverage company ITO EN, Ltd.



The SY and SYK series are equipped with a motion sensor function that detects human movement and adjusts the room temperature accordingly. These models reduce output when no one is present in order to avoid excessive cooling or heating, and stop automatically when the room has been empty for a fixed period, helping to save energy. The SY and SYK series air conditioners can also be linked and synchronized for use with three models of the SHK Series of hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifiers sold by MHI Group firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Corporation. The air conditioner sends a control signal to the humidifier based on information from its humidity sensor, and the humidifier starts and stops automatically based on the humidity setting.



The indoor units in the RY and TY series are compact types with a height of just 25cm, allowing for installation even in tight spaces, such as above tall windows or below clipped ceilings. The exterior units for the smallest air conditioners are more lightweight than previous units. The RY Series has the same hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier synchronization functionality as the SY and SYK series.



MHI Thermal Systems' 2020 lineup of 23 air conditioner models meets a wide range of user needs.





