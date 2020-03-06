Friday, 6 March 2020, 11:11 HKT/SGT Share:

- Large MRRVs needed for severe-weather rescue missions and patrolling in offshore and coastal zones

- The two vessels to be equipped with secured communication systems for EEZ surveillance, helideck and a hangar for helicopter operations, an underwater remotely operated vehicle for subsurface search and survey, and high-speed rubber boats



TOKYO, Mar 6, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, has concluded an agreement with the Republic of the Philippines to construct two multi-role response vessels (MRRVs). These vessels will be built at Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works for completion and delivery in 2022.



The MRRVs on order are vessels with length overall of approximately 94 meters. They also have a maximum speed of not less than 24 knots, and an endurance of not less than 4,000 nautical miles. Both vessels will be equipped with secured communication systems for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, helideck and a hangar for helicopter operations, an underwater remotely operated vehicle for subsurface search and survey, and high-speed rubber boats. They will contribute significantly to enhancing speed of response to maritime accidents or crimes on the high seas.



The newly agreed MRRVs will be provided as a project financed by the Japanese government. The program corresponds to Phase II of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project concluded between the Republic of the Philippines and the Japanese government in October 2016. The project terms call for application of Japanese technology, notably the country's prowess in shipbuilding.



Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to build vessels for both domestic and overseas use that deliver superlative fuel efficiency and environmental performance and contribute to social and international safety and security. Working closely with its customers, the company will successively pursue resolution of a diverse range of navigational challenges.





About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.



For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.com

For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com



