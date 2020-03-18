Thursday, 12 March 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share: Edvantage Group (0382.HK) Entered into Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Kingdee Group Comprehensively realizing digital transformation of Edvantage Group;

Further encouraging innovative model for talent nurturing with integration of industry and education

HONG KONG, Mar 12, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK), the largest private higher education group in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (the "Greater Bay Area"), is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd. ("Kingdee Group", stock code: 0268.HK), a leading enterprise management software and e-commerce application solution provider in Asia Pacific. Edvantage Group fully exerts its professional recourses and brand advantages, along with Kingdee Group's industrial advantages in the field of management software industry and enterprise cloud service application information technology, to join forces to promote the integration of industry and education. In the light of that, the Group's digital transformation will be further promoted, and the Group's financial vocational training and social services capabilities will be further improved as well, bringing the realization of joint development and win-win situation.



Video Signing Ceremony across Shenzhen and Hongkong



Signing Ceremony(from left to right: Principal Chen Yue of Kingdee Training Education Sector; Principal Guo Yinhua of Huashang Education Group; COO Ms. Liu Wenqi of Edvantage Group)



Management of Edvantage Group(from left to right: CFO-Mr. Wong Shing Mun; CEO-Ms. Liu Yi Man; Chairman-Mr. Liu Yung Chau; CF&IR Director-Mr. Sunny Yan)



Comprehensively realizing digital transformation

Further optimizing corporate operation and management

Edvantage Group is the first private higher education group to enter strategic partnership with Kingdee Group in China. With established regional network in China, Australia and Singapore, the Group will see expansion of international network in the future, thus comprehensive digital transformation will better fuel the Group's international business development and improve operation and management efficiency of domestic and international business. Operation cost will be significantly reduced as well.



- Regarding informatization construction, Kingdee Group will allocate the optimal resources and advanced management model to help Edvantage Group to fully improve its digital management level in accordance with the Group's informatization construction strategy and goals. At the same time, they will jointly analyze the advanced enterprise management model in the education industry. Kingdee Group will combine the management results of the research with the actual management situation and industry characteristics of Edvantage Group to form a Chinese management model in the education industry.



- Regarding the financial sharing center's construction, Kingdee Group provides related planning and construction consultation, system process planning, and software system support for the construction of Edvantage Group's financial sharing center. Both sides will jointly create an efficient sharing and management system and establish the financial sharing model for the education industry.



Further encouraging the integration of industry and education

Continuously expanding the vocational education training business

Kingdee Group also assists the Group in extending innovative information management technology, modern corporate management concepts, and advanced corporate culture to the Group's professional teaching and social services. Together, both parties will promote the innovative model of professional talent training and the integration of industry and education, as well as deepen the school-enterprise cooperation to further improve the employment quality of graduates. At the same time, both sides proactively respond to the government policy on "1+X" certification system and cooperate to develop certification courses for college students and adult learner, which enable the Group to develop vigorously in the field of vocational education and training.



- Regarding the integration of industry and education, both parties jointly create new business majors cooperation, and integrate cloud management with ABCD new technology-related industrial resources, to promote the updating of professional talent training programs in the fields of accounting, management and software, and jointly cultivate composite application-oriented talents that are suitable for enterprise digital management.



- Regarding the vocational education and training, both parties integrate their competitive resources and develop a series of training courses of enterprise digital management in new technology fields such as big data, industrial internet, and cloud technology to explore diversified education services for enterprise and social trainee in Greater Bay Area. In addition, both sides plan to establish an industrial college to jointly cultivate enterprise information management talents and application-oriented talents who fulfill the demand of industry digital management field.



The Group is the largest private higher education group weighed in business in the Greater Bay Area, while the Kingdee Group is a leader in the Chinese software market headquartered in Shenzhen, making the cooperation a strong alliance between two industry leaders both rooted in the Greater Bay Area. Adhering to the principles of "complementary advantages, resource sharing, mutual benefit and win-win development, and joint development", both parties establish close and long-term strategic partnerships of mutual benefit and complementary advantages to achieve the goals of joint development and mutual benefit. Looking forward, in the light of the comprehensive realization of digital transformation, the Group's domestic and international networks will be more efficiently and seamlessly connected, which will further optimize the overall operation of the Group. In addition, the further development of the integration of industry and education will not only grant the graduates' competitiveness in the employment market, but also strengthen the Group's brand reputation. The continuous expansion of the vocational education and training business not only conforms to the national education policy, but also enriches the Group's income sources.



About Edvantage Group Holdings Limited

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ("Edvantage Group" or the "Group", stock code: 0382.HK) is the largest private higher education group in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (in terms of total student enrolment of business majors for the 2017/2018 school year), and an early mover in education sector in pursuing international expansion. With a sizeable student base, the Company operates with economies of scale. In China, the Edvantage Group currently operates two private higher education institutions located in the Great Bay Area of Guangdong Province, China, namely Huashang College and Huashang Vocational College. Huashang College and Huashang Vocational College focus their programme offerings on business programmes, such as accounting, finance, economics and business English, and strive to help students to achieve employment prospects when they graduate, and to benefit from the availability of employment opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. The Company also operates a private vocational education institution named Global Business College of Australia ("GBCA") authorized by ASQA in Australia, offering vocational education courses and non-formal short-term courses aiming to provide students with competitive advantages and global prospective.



The Group has also acquired NYU Language School, a local school in Singapore and has established the Singapore campus based in the existing NYU Language School. NYU Language School has been accredited as EduTrust by the Education Department of Singapore. The Singapore campus is expected to commence operation in April 2020. In addition to the language preparatory courses, the new campus also provides undergraduate and college courses and start-up/training courses. It is qualified to offer internationally-recognised courses and accept local and overseas students in Singapore.



About Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd.

Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd. ("Kingdee Group", stock code: 0268.HK) was founded in 1993 and listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Well-known as a leading enterprise management software and e-commerce application solution provider in Asia Pacific, one of the fastest growing independent software vendors in the global software market and a leader in China's software industry, Kingdee Group is committed to becoming "the worthiest entrusted enterprise service platform". Kingdee Group is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, running nearly 100 branches in mainland China focusing on marketing and services, and partnering with more than 2,400 consulting, technology, implementation services, and distribution organization, providing cloud services to more than 6.8 million enterprises and government organizations. According to authoritative IDC data, Kingdee Group has ranked No. 1 in the market share of Chinese SMEs for 14 consecutive years and ranked No. 1 regarding the enterprise SaaS ERM market share for 3 consecutive years. It is the only Chinese enterprise SaaS cloud service vendor selected into Gartner's Global Market Guide.







