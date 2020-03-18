Friday, 13 March 2020, 16:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd Tiger Trade, the one-stop global trading app, launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Mar 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tiger Trade, a one-stop mobile trading application by Tiger Brokers, has launched in Singapore. Designed for investors to access the global markets and build global investment portfolios, Tiger Trade offers one of the most competitive commission fees in the market with the convenience of trading across U.S. and Hong Kong securities, futures and options markets.



Targeting Singapore's mobile-savvy younger generation of retail investors, Tiger Trade offers lowest commissions per trade, for as low as US$0.99 (S$1.39), excluding brokerage and exchange fees. This lowers the barrier of entry to help investors better diversify their portfolio, balancing their investment risk and reward.



Mr Wu Tianhua, CEO of Tiger Brokers, says "Tiger Brokers is very excited with the launch of Tiger Trade, our intuitive global trading app, here in Singapore. With Tiger Brokers' rich broker-dealer experience and Tiger Trade's dynamic multi-currency trading platform, investors will be able to make more informed decisions and better manage their investment portfolio anywhere, anytime."



Tiger Brokers had over 600,000 customer accounts worldwide with a trading volume of US$26.8 billion (S$37.5 billion) for the quarter ending 30 September 2019. "We take pride in our proprietary technology. Tiger Trade's efficient and robust interface creates a user-friendly and seamless experience for our users from account opening to trading right at the fingertips," added Mr Wu.



Tiger Trade creates an unparalleled experience for users, with complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours, and 24/7 finance news updates. The app also includes AI-driven data screeners, and easy-to-analyse trading charts, and the convenience of trading across multiple markets with the multi-currency facility, also provided 24/7.



Mr Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers (Singapore), leads the Tiger Trade launch in Singapore, with 14 years' experience focusing on institutional clients in the futures industry. "As Singapore positions itself to be the fintech hub in Asia and beyond, Tiger Brokers could be the solution to address Singaporeans' appetite for investment, helping them to diversify their portfolio into international markets at competitive cost rates."



"Having the platform in the form of a mobile application aligns with the mobile-savviness of our users. Coupled with a high per capita income and Singapore's excellent telecommunications infrastructure, it is an opportune time for Tiger Brokers to enter the Singapore market," added Mr Eng.



The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on Apple App store and Google Play store.

- App store: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/id1023600494

- Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tigerbrokers.stock



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is offering new users a chance to win free stocks valued between S$2.50 to S$1,000 by opening a trading account, from now till 31st March 2020. https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg/market/sem-sg?invite=TIGERSG003



Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers is an online stock brokerage start-up backed by Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Xiaomi Inc, ZhenFund and Wall Street investment guru Jim Rogers. As a rising star in the industry, the Fintech company is committed to serving the best interests of stock investors and being a gateway to build their global portfolios.



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd is a licensed broker under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) providing one-stop online brokerage services. Tiger Brokers' one-stop trading platform for global asset allocation serves investment professionals worldwide, and gives investors in Singapore access to fast trade execution with competitive transaction fees and advanced technological tools to better manage investment portfolios.





Mar 13, 2020 16:30 HKT/SGT

