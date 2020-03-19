Wednesday, 18 March 2020, 15:30 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Mar 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko Packaging Co., Ltd. (SPA), a consolidated subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004), has developed a new product to be added to the lineup of SPALF(TM) aluminum laminate films which are used as packaging material for pouch-type lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), and will install equipment to mass-produce the new product. This new product is specialized for large-sized LIBs, which are mainly used for cars. Operation of the new production equipment is scheduled to be started in March, 2021.







SPALF is laminated composite film consisting of resin films and aluminum foil, and is mainly used as packaging material for pouch-type LIBs. SPALF has a large global market share due to its excellent insulation performance and superb plasticity. Pouch-type LIBs have outstanding flexibility in shaping, and are used in many kinds of small devices including smartphones and tablets. Moreover, they are widely used in large-sized equipment including EVs because pouch-type LIBs' high quality has been widely recognized and there has been considerable progress in verification of pouch-type LIBs' safety. Since development of EVs is in progress not only in China but also in Europe and the demand for pouch-type LIBs has been increasing, this time the Showa Denko Group has developed a new type of SPALF for large-sized LIBs and decided to install equipment to mass-produce the new product.



The Showa Denko Group's Vision is to make itself a "KOSEIHA Company" (a group of KOSEIHA Businesses that can maintain profitability and stability at high levels over a long period). The global demand for LIBs (in electrical capacitance) is expected to increase 30% a year until 2025. The Showa Denko Group produces and sells various LIB materials with distinguishing advantages, such as SPALF(TM), VGCF(TM) additives for anode/cathode materials, and POLYSOL(TM) aqueous binding resin. By increasing sales of these LIB materials, the Group will aim to contribute to the growth of LIB market and improvement in functions of LIBs, and make the Group's LIB materials business grow to be established as a KOSEIHA Business in the field of advanced battery materials.





About Showa Denko K.K.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



